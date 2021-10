CHATHAM, Va. – Sell, buy, or trade for the next five days at the 100 Mile Yard Sale all along Highway 29. From Amherst to Danville, you will be able to get your yard sale fix this weekend. The 100 Mile Yard Sale originated in Altavista back in October of 2015. The big yard sale usually last Thursday, Friday, Saturday (which is the big day), and Sunday — but this year, the “Yard Sale Queen” is starting a day early. Her name is Karen Hearn and at her yard sale, you can find a wide range of items. She sells Barbies, clothing, pet supplies, jewelry, and antiques.

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO