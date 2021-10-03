The full-stack approach, but this time sans status quo
Emerging founders and investors in tech must be exuding extreme main character energy, because this week in tech was all about making their lives easier. AngelList announced AngelList Stack, a new suite of products that will compete with Carta in providing services to help founders start, operate and maintain ownership over their companies. The new software will cover four bases: end-to-end incorporation, business banking, adviser equity grants and cap table management.techcrunch.com
