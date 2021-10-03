The full-stack approach, but this time sans status quo

For our first profile, we interviewed Joshua Davidson, CEO of Chop Dawg earlier this week. “We’ve been around since the early days, and we have maintained relevancy,” he explains. “If you asked one of our partners … I think what they’re going to tell you is that longevity allows us to tell people not just what to do, but that we know why to do it that way, and how to be more pragmatic — save time, save energy, but also know what not to do. From being around so long, we’ve probably made every mistake you can possibly think of. Which is an advantage.” The software development agency has worked on more than 350 digital products since its founding in 2009, for startups of all sizes.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO