CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The full-stack approach, but this time sans status quo

By Natasha Mascarenhas
TechCrunch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerging founders and investors in tech must be exuding extreme main character energy, because this week in tech was all about making their lives easier. AngelList announced AngelList Stack, a new suite of products that will compete with Carta in providing services to help founders start, operate and maintain ownership over their companies. The new software will cover four bases: end-to-end incorporation, business banking, adviser equity grants and cap table management.

techcrunch.com

Comments / 0

Related
tasteradio.com

These Founders Are Upending The Status Quo... And Smiling Along The Way

Four inspired founders. Four disruptive brands. Four stories about innovation, preparation and persistence. In this episode, recorded at Natural Products Expo East 2021, Taste Radio editor Ray Latif sat down with four early-stage and emerging brand owners, including Emily Griffith, the founder and CEO of Lil Bucks, a brand of sprouted buckwheat snacks; Tyler Phillips, the founder and CEO of chickpea-based muffin company Hummii; Dyanna Salcedo, the co-founder and CEO of kids oatmeal brand Oats In Coats; and Bev Martin, the co-founder of Simply Ghee, a maker of grass-fed ghee products.
RETAIL
MySanAntonio

How Descriptive Domains Are Challenging the Status Quo

In today's competitive business landscape, being uniquely different is meaningful. Almost every business category is bustling with organizations that tout a unique advantage. It is sometimes ironic to see a business, which claims to be unique or one-of-a-kind, utilize a domain name that doesn't best serve itself because it has hyphens, misspellings or additional words. Instead of defaulting to traditional domain extensions like .com and .net, businesses everywhere are embracing a modern strategy for differentiating themselves in a sea of sameness.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

5 common growth marketing mistakes startups make

A common thread of mistakes connects most startups that try their hand at growth marketing. Some frequent errors include performance metrics not being correctly measured, product and growth teams working in silos, low testing velocity and failure to consider the entire marketing funnel. This is not to say that there...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Which software consultants do startups love to work with?

For our first profile, we interviewed Joshua Davidson, CEO of Chop Dawg earlier this week. “We’ve been around since the early days, and we have maintained relevancy,” he explains. “If you asked one of our partners … I think what they’re going to tell you is that longevity allows us to tell people not just what to do, but that we know why to do it that way, and how to be more pragmatic — save time, save energy, but also know what not to do. From being around so long, we’ve probably made every mistake you can possibly think of. Which is an advantage.” The software development agency has worked on more than 350 digital products since its founding in 2009, for startups of all sizes.
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reid Hoffman
TechCrunch

There’s always a startup angle (even with ‘Squid Game’)

This week on Equity, we chatted about why the metaverse is inevitably coming for “Squid Game.” More specifically, we explored how the world of gaming is changing through the lens of startups and Big Tech. For example, Netflix recently scooped up its first gaming studio. While I had some questions...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Fintech founders can learn a lesson about frugality from these industry leaders

So, with fintech founders now sitting on mountains of cash as a result, just how are they spending it all?. Unfortunately, data across private and public companies generally doesn’t show discernible trends in how these dollars are spent. That said, perhaps some answers to the question of how well capital can be allocated are hiding in plain sight.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Why generic marketing approaches don’t work on software developers

That was the very realization that led DuVander to share what he had learned about marketing to developers in two ways: He recently launched a book, “Developer Marketing Does Not Exist,” and also works through his consultancy, EveryDeveloper, which helps its clients, including Algolia, HelloSign and Stoplight, with technical content strategy and production.
MARKETING
TechCrunch

Cord gets $17.5M to get more devs plugged into its API for real-time collaboration

The round — which is pegged to fund product development, including by hiring engineers, designers and product managers — was led by European VC Index. Other investors participating include NFX and Stride, along with angel investors Elad Gil, Jeff Morris Jr., Charlie Songhurst, Guy Podjarny and Matt Robinson. The London-based...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Startup#Carta#Portco
The Independent

Frances Haugen: How one Facebook worker unfriended the giant social network

Less than two years after Facebook hired Frances Haugen to help correct dangerous distortions spilling across its platform, she had seen enough.The idealism she and countless others had invested in promises by the world’s biggest social network to fix itself had been woefully misplaced. The harm Facebook and sibling Instagram were doing to users was rivaled only by the company’s resistance to change, she concluded. And the world beyond Facebook needed to know.When the 37-year-old data scientist went before Congress and the cameras last week to accuse Facebook of pursuing profit over safety, it was likely the most consequential choice...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

The Theranos fiasco shows how much startup advisory boards matter

For pharmaceutical companies, especially medical affairs, the important lesson from this sad and sordid affair is as simple as it is powerful: Your advisory board matters — a lot. Big names, little relevant expertise. Those five words characterize Theranos’ board. A quick look shows (former) politicians (George Shultz, William Perry,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
TheConversationAU

Artificial intelligence is now part of our everyday lives – and its growing power is a double-edged sword

A major new report on the state of artificial intelligence (AI) has just been released. Think of it as the AI equivalent of an Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report, in that it identifies where AI is at today, and the promise and perils in view. From language generation and molecular medicine to disinformation and algorithmic bias, AI has begun to permeate every aspect of our lives. The report argues that we are at an inflection point where researchers and governments must think and act carefully to contain the risks AI presents and make the most of its benefits. A...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Benzinga

Why Is Shiba Inu Crashing Today?

SHIBA INU (CRYPTO: SHIB) traded 26.9% lower at $0.00002245 over 24 hours leading up to early Friday morning. What’s Moving? Over the last seven-day period, SHIB has soared 213.23%. Against cryptocurrencies with large market caps like Bitcoin and Ethereum, SHIB declined 24.69% and 26.97% over 24 hours. The so-called Dogecoin...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy