CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Congress sends 30-day highway funding patch to Biden after infrastructure stalls

By Jordain Carney
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ynk2_0cFDbyTE00
© UPI Photo

The Senate, in a brief Saturday session, sent a short-term reauthorization of highway programs to President Biden 's desk after hopes of a quick vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill stalled in the House.

The Senate passed the 30-day extension of the highway funding after being forced to reconvene on Saturday afternoon because Republicans wouldn’t let the bill clear quickly on Friday night after it passed the House in an 365-51 vote.

Lawmakers had hoped to move quickly to get the stop-gap bill to Biden’s desk after they missed an end-of-September deadline to pass a long-term bill to reauthorize funding for highway and transit construction programs.

“I wish we were not at that point, calling up a short-term extension … yet, here we are,” said Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.).

The Department of Transportation furloughed roughly 3,700 workers on Friday after Congress failed to pass an extension of federal highway funding by an end-of-September deadline, putting pressure on Congress to pass a bill before next week.

Both the House and Senate had passed bills that would reauthorize long-term funding, but neither had been taken up.

The Senate earlier this year passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that wrapped in the highway funding. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made a deal with a group of House moderates to bring that bill up for a vote by Sept. 27, which would have cleared in time to prevent a funding lapse.

But the timing of the Senate-passed infrastructure bill looked increasingly uncertain amid high-profile infighting between moderates, who want to quickly pass the legislation, and progressives, who have vowed to sink it without a sweeping social spending bill.

Sens. Tom Carper (D-Del.) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), the top members of the Senate’s Environment and Public Works Committee, began talking earlier this week about putting together a possible short-term reauthorization.

“Since the expiration is Sept. 30, we've been in conversations with Sen. Carper's team, because it's important to make sure that we reauthorize or at least extend the authorization," Capito told reporters earlier this week.

The Monday House vote on the Senate bill was initially pushed to Thursday, putting it up against the deadline to prevent a lapse in the highway funding. Democratic leadership and the White House had hoped the extra time could secure a deal on a framework for the social spending bill that would convince progressives to quickly pass the Senate’s infrastructure bill.

But instead, the House delayed Thursday’s vote to Friday, when the chamber's schedule was in limbo for most of the day.

Biden made a trip to Capitol Hill on Friday to meet with House Democrats, but the closed-door meeting appeared to do little to get the bipartisan infrastructure bill, which the White House helped negotiate, unstuck.

Pelosi, in a letter to her caucus on Friday night, said negotiations between the House, Senate and White House on the reconciliation bill has made “great progress” but that “more time is needed to complete the task.”

She also set a new deadline for the bipartisan infrastructure bill in a “Dear College” letter sent on Saturday morning, pointing to the new end-of-October deadline for highway funding.

“There is an October 31st Surface Transportation Authorization deadline, after last night’s passage of a critical 30-day extension. We must pass BIF well before then – the sooner the better, to get the jobs out there,” Pelosi wrote.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Carper
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Peter Defazio
Fairfield Sun Times

Stalling Biden's Infrastructure Plan: House GOP's Pyrrhic Victory?

At the beginning of the last week, House Democrats had concrete plans only to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure framework (BIF), a narrowly crafted bill living up to its nickname — it mainly funds bridges, roads and airports, as well as greater broadband Internet access in rural areas. Most...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#House#Republicans
enr.com

Biden Signs 30-Day Highway-Transit Stopgap

Congress has approved legislation that ends a short lapse in surface transportation funding and extends federal highway and transit program authorizations—but only through Oct. 31. President Joe Biden signed the stopgap on Oct. 2, reauthorizing those key transportation programs for 30 days and bringing back to their jobs more than...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Biden approves 30-day extension for highway funding

President Joe Biden on Saturday signed into law the temporary extension of the Highway Trust Fund, ensuring 3,700 federal employees will not be furloughed after the House failed to pass a larger bipartisan infrastructure bill which would have addressed the funding. The extension passed in the Senate by unanimous consent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
KOMU

Nearly 4,000 federal employees furloughed after Congress lets highway funding lapse

Nearly 4,000 federal employees are off the job on Friday because Congress failed to extend highway funding, a Transportation Department spokesperson told CNN. The funding lapsed as a result of lawmakers failing to vote on a larger infrastructure package as Democrats scramble for votes -- though a plan may be in the works for a temporary extension of just the highway funding if necessary in order to mitigate the fallout.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Democrats ready highway funding patch as talks drag on

House Democrats are preparing a 30-day extension of federal surface transportation authorities that expired last night in case ongoing negotiations over a vote on the Senate’s infrastructure bill fail to yield a deal. Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.) announced plans for a 30-day extension during this morning’s House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Biden signs legislation to avert partial government shutdown, after Congress approves funding into December

With only hours to spare, President Joe Biden on Thursday evening signed legislation to avoid a partial federal shutdown and keep the government funded through Dec. 3. Congress had passed the bill earlier Thursday. The back-to-back votes by the Senate and then the House averted one crisis, but delays on another continue as the political […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

McConnell seizes on debt standoff to undermine Biden agenda

In the frantic bid to avert a default on the nation’s debt, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell held a position of unusual power — as the one who orchestrated both the problem and the solution.McConnell is no longer the majority leader, but he is exerting his minority status in convoluted and uncharted ways, all in an effort to stop President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda and even if doing so pushes the country toward grave economic uncertainty. All said, the outcome of this debt crisis leaves zero confidence there won't be a next one. In fact, McConnell engineered an...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

353K+
Followers
40K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy