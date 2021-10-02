CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parkersburg, WV

The best private high schools in West Virginia, according to Niche.com

By Christian Meffert
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41uTT4_0cFDbRXN00

CLARSKBURG, W.Va. — Niche has released their list for 2022’s best private high schools in West Virginia .

A number of factors are taken into account when a school is being ranked. According to the website, the rankings are based on the “rigorous analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents. Ranking factors include SAT/ACT scores, the quality of colleges that students consider, student-teacher ratio, private school ratings, and more. Data sourced from the U.S. Department of Education, Niche users, and the schools directly.”

More can be learned about the calculation here .

Top 3 WV high schools located in north central WV, Mon County #1 school district

The rankings go as such:

  1. The Linsly School (A+)
    • Located in Wheeling, this school boasts high marks in all categories, with Teachers being the only ranking below an A-.
  2. Charleston Catholic High School (A)
    • Located in Charleston, this school shows to excel at Academics, College Prep, and Sports. Its lowest ranking is a C in Diversity.
  3. St. Joseph Catholic High School (A-)
    • Located in Huntington, this school shows its strengths in Academics as well as Sports. It holds a respectable, if not fantastic, ranking in all other categories.
  4. Parkersburg Catholic High School (A-)
    • Located in Parkersburg, this school only achieves high marks in Academics but does still retain various sorts of B’s in all other categories.
  5. Whitmore School (A-)
    • Located in Morgantown, this school does well with Teachers and especially well in Academics and College Prep. However, there are a lack of rankings for the other categories.

More rankings can be found here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Articulation agreement signed by Alderson Broaddus University and West Virginia Northern Community College

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — On Oct. 6, Alderson Broaddus University (AB) and West Virginia Northern Community College (WVNCC) signed an articulation agreement in Wheeling. Under the agreement, WVNCC graduates can pursue several baccalaureate pathways, transfer to AB and complete a bachelor’s degree online all at a reduced tuition rate. Dr. James “Tim” Barry, AB president, said, […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

Best counties in West Virginia to retire to, according to Stacker

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Stacker, using data from Niche, has created a list of the best counties in West Virginia to retire. A number of factors go into what makes a county an ideal spot to retire to, including “cost of living, government services, health care facilities, weather and overall climate, crime rate, outdoor recreational activities, […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State University wraps up Homecoming weekend, honors two health and safety leaders

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its homecoming parade on Saturday.   The event stepped off at Palatine Park and ended at the university’s campus.   Fairmont State University President, Dr. Mirta Martin walked with student athletes, band members, and parade honorees from Marion County.   Grand Marshals of the parade were Matt Swain, Fairmont State’s Deputy Chief of Police and Lloyd White the […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association hosts North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The North Central West Virginia Walk to End Alzheimer’s took place outside the Harrison County Courthouse Plaza Sunday as walkers gathered in person to fight against Alzheimer’s disease.  The North Central Walk raises money for Alzheimer’s research and allows the Alzheimer’s Association West Virginia Chapter to provide free care and support services […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntington, WV
City
Parkersburg, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
Wheeling, WV
Education
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
Parkersburg, WV
Education
City
Wheeling, WV
WBOY 12 News

Fairmont State rebrands its historic Victory Bell

FAIRMONT W.Va. – A bell on Fairmont State’s campus that used to get graffitied illegally has been turned into a campus beautification project. Fairmont State University held a dedication ceremony on Thursday for its historic Victory Bell which marks the transformation of a part of its campus history into a centerpiece for the future. The […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s COVID Crisis: Why a look inside the ICU matters

***AUTHOR’S NOTE: Under ordinary circumstances, most hospitals would not grant media access to their ICU, nor would our news organization seek it. The extreme seriousness of the situation in hospitals across West Virginia led WVU Medicine officials and us to come to the conclusion that this information needed to get out to the public. While […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Niche Com#Clarskburg#The Linsly School#Sports#Academics
WBOY 12 News

2nd annual paranormal expo takes place in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In true spooky spirit, organizers put on a paranormal expo in Morgantown on Saturday.   Once a year, Les O’Dell and his wife put on the expo for people who enjoy paranormal experiences to come out and get together.  This year tables included craft sales, paranormal books, paranormal investigating teams, tarot card readings and more. Guest […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV Senators announce funding for low income senior housing

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – West Virginia Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced grants for affordable housing.   14 apartments complexes in West Virginia received grants. The Marion Unity Apartments received $42,429, and the Unity Housing Apartments in Fairmont received $34,106.  The two complexes provide affordable housing to more than 150 low-income seniors.  “It is for our service coordinators. So, our service coordinators are social workers who are […]
FAIRMONT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WBOY 12 News

International Street Festival celebrates diversity

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Saturday, organizers in Morgantown held the fourth International Street Festival.   The event took place on High Street. Tabels were set up with ethnic foods and crafts from all over the world.   The West Virginia University Office of Global Affairs partnered with Main Street Morgantown, Morgantown Sister Cities Commission, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Department at WVU and Truist Bank to show the diversity in Morgantown.   Last year’s International Street Festival was […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Healthcare Hero: Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Services

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s Healthcare Hero’s focus is on mental health.  The workers at Appalachian Life Enrichment and Counseling Services offer a space for the needs of real people that are focused on living well.  The center offers in-person, online teletherapy, walk-and-talk therapy sessions, one on one coaching and group workshops.   In May, Owner Judith Black and her […]
FAIRMONT, WV
WBOY 12 News

Harrison County Courthouse Plaza to host North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The Harrison County Courthouse Plaza in Clarksburg will be hosting the North Central Walk to End Alzheimer’s in-person event on Oct.10 to combat Alzheimer’s disease. Participants will meet at the Courthouse or walk in their neighborhoods. Individuals who walk from home can engage in Walk-day using the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

A.G. Morrisey holds town hall in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey addressed the public in a town hall Wednesday evening at Mylan Park. In the public forum, Morrisey updated Monongalia County residents about the efforts of the Office of the Attorney General on the state and federal levels. For things happening in the state, a large portion […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Morgantown downs cross-town rival University in three sets

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown came out on top in the classic cross-town rivalry against University on Thursday. The MoHawk match began with a very close set as the Hawks and Mohigans traded leads throughout the set with Morgantown pulling away in the final points to win 25-19. The second set, University went on an 8-3 […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

630
Followers
282
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy