Courtesy of Gary Hall Sr., 10-time World Record Holder, 3-time Olympian, 1976 Olympic Games US Flagbearer and The Race Club co-founder. The amount of propulsion generated by the kick is arguably the most important difference among fast and not-so-fast swimmers. While the motions involved in the propulsion for freestyle, butterfly and backstroke kicks are similar, the breaststroke kick requires an entirely different set of physical attributes. For now, we will focus on freestyle or flutter kick.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO