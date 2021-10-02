Disney Genie Service: What to Know & How to Use it

Disney announced last month that a new planning program would be coming to the My Disney Experience app in Disney World called Disney Genie. Genie is free and is designed to be used as a planning tool that is supposed to make your time at Disney World easier. It will have features like custom itineraries, forecasted wait times, and a virtual assistant. It’s scheduled to launch this fall, however, we do not have an official date yet. But today, we DID get a look at what Genie will look like when you’re using it on your phone!

