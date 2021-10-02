CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Disney Genie Service: What to Know & How to Use it

By Katie Dillon
lajollamom.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs anyone who has ever planned a Disney trip knows, planning is vital to ensure you maximize your time in the parks. And whether you find that to be a benefit or an obstacle might depend on your preferred park-going method. But with the new digital Disney Genie service (available soon within the Disneyland and My Disney Experience apps), all of that is about to change at both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

lajollamom.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Universal Turns Into a Ghost Town as Crowds Continue to Disappear

As school has resumed, we have seen wait times, and crowds at the Orlando theme parks drop dramatically, and Universal Orlando Resort has been no exception. Even though Universal Orlando Resort has Halloween Horror Nights in the evenings, which bring in heavy crowds who are willing to spend their money on the food, merchandise, and specialty beverages created for the event, during the day the parks have been quiet for quite some time.
ORLANDO, FL
Popculture

Disney World Begins Demolition of Its Most Divisive Theme Park Ride

Another part of Walt Disney World history is facing extinction this week, on the cusp of the resort's 50th anniversary on Oct. 1. Primeval Whirl, one of the more bland thrill rides at Disney's Animal Kingdom theme park, is being taken down. The ride has been closed for over a year, and Disney applied for a "general construction" permit at the site in August.
TRAVEL
allears.net

PHOTOS: We Stayed at Disney World’s Most Expensive Hotel

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa is one of the fanciest hotels in Walt Disney World (and is also one of the priciest!). It is one of the three resorts on the Monorail Loop and is within walking distance of Disney’s Magic Kingdom through the Grand Floridian Walkway. Today, we’re...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney World Crowds Disappear, Parking Lots Mostly Empty

The Walt Disney World Resort has slowly been returning to a normal state of operations, but one thing we are still unsure of is its capacity limits. The last known capacity limit for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom was 35%. That being said, that was months ago, and Disney has admitted to raising their capacity since then, but no number has been revealed. This summer, we saw much larger crowds at Disney World than in the spring, so it seems that capacity did increase by a larger chunk.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
allears.net

HOLD UP. Disney World’s ‘Star Wars’ Hotel Will Cost DVC Members HOW Much?!

It’s a big day for Disney World guests who are also Star Wars fans!. Today, Annual Passholders and DVC members can book the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel for voyages from March 1st-May 4th, 2022. We’ve already checked out the incredibly long phone waits and shared our experience booking as Annual Passholders, but for DVC members, there may be an unexpected issue — the price.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
CinemaBlend

If You Want To Know What Halle Bailey Will Look Like As A Disney Princess, Look No Further Than These Disney World Photos

It’s not every day that you get to see a real-life Disney Princess. But fans of the House of Mouse were in for a treat when Halle Bailey took part in Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration this weekend. The pop star looked and sounded magical during her rendition of a Disney classic -- and surprisingly, it wasn’t from her upcoming adaptation of The Little Mermaid.
CELEBRITIES
wogx.com

Full List: Disney Genie+ and individual Lightning Lane attractions

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's the announcement many parkgoers have been waiting for: The Disney Genie program is dropping on Oct. 19. Disney Genie is free as a simple planning tool in the My Disney Experience app but if you want to access rides and not wait in traditional standby lines, you'll have to pay $15 per day, per ticket for Genie+.
ORLANDO, FL
bloomberglaw.com

Disney Fails to Beat ‘Bill Nye the Science Guy’ Show Fraud Suit

The Walt Disney Company must face breach of contract claims over the “Bill Nye the Science Guy” television series, a California appellate court said Friday. William Nye and Rabbit Ears Productions entered into an agreement in 1993 with Disney’s subsidiary Buena Vista Television LLC for 50 percent of the net profits from producing and distributing the television show starring Nye.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Disney Genie Service#Disney Genie#Fastpass#Disney Travel#Walt Disney World Resort
themeparktourist.com

Disney Could Be In Trouble With Genie+ Based On Guest Opinion

For many, the news that FastPass+ is officially dead was disappointing. The news that Genie+ Lightning Lanes would replace what was a free service, now costing $15 per person a day, was even more disappointing. I remember, like many, back to a time of paper Fastpasses where you could make...
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: What Disney Genie Will Look Like on Your Phone

Disney announced last month that a new planning program would be coming to the My Disney Experience app in Disney World called Disney Genie. Genie is free and is designed to be used as a planning tool that is supposed to make your time at Disney World easier. It will have features like custom itineraries, forecasted wait times, and a virtual assistant. It’s scheduled to launch this fall, however, we do not have an official date yet. But today, we DID get a look at what Genie will look like when you’re using it on your phone!
CELL PHONES
allears.net

Disney Genie+ Will Only Allow You on Each Ride ONCE

Last month, Disney announced that they would be suspending FastPass+ and replacing it with two brand new paid options for skipping the lines at attractions across all four parks. These new options are known as Disney Genie+ and Individual Attraction Selections and, while we don’t know exactly when these will...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
kennythepirate.com

Could this signal a change in price for the new Disney Genie+ System?

Are you still in shock over the possible prices of the new Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane? Check out how we may see a change in prices for these new services before they even debut. Disney Genie. There is so much to take in with the different levels of...
LIFESTYLE
kennythepirate.com

How will Disney Genie Affect the Virtue Queue for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure?

Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and the Individual Lightning Lane will soon be utilized at Walt Disney World. How will this affect EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure?. Disney Genie. There is so much to take in with the different levels of Disney Genie, Disney Genie+, and also the Individual Lightning...
LIFESTYLE
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Genie Launching Oct. 19 at Walt Disney World Resort: Create Your Best Disney Day

For those of you who have been waiting for more details on the new Disney Genie service, today’s the day! We have a launch date and info on how much it’s going to cost you for premium rides and faster lines. Keep scrolling for the FAQ section at the bottom, it’s helpful! Here’s all the info I got directly from Disney!
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy