Wyoming State

Flags to be flown at half staff Oct. 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service

By Eyewitness News 3
kidnewsradio.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.

