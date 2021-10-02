Flags to be flown at half staff Oct. 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to a Presidential Proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide for the entire day on Sunday, October 3 in honor of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service and to pay our respects to brave firefighters and first responders who risk their lives to protect Americans.www.kidnewsradio.com
