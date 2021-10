BOULDER—Colorado soccer looks to complete the 2-0 homestand when they take on Washington State on Sunday (Noon, Pac-12 Networks). Colorado (6-3-1, 1-0-1 Pac-12) took down Washington by a 2-1 result on Thursday, picking up its first Pac-12 win of the season. Super senior Shanade Hopcroft continued to lead the way for the Buffaloes. She has accumulated nine points (3 G, 3 A) in CU's last three matches.