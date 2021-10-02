CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns-Vikings Preview: 3 things to watch, 3 key numbers, the prediction

By Scott Petrak - The Chronicle-Telegram
Chronicle-Telegram
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Three points of interest in Sunday’s game) Yes, the opponent was the Bears. Yes, that meant embattled coach Matt Nagy, rookie quarterback Justin Fields in his first NFL start and an overmatched offensive line. But the historic performance by the Browns defense last week — 1 net passing yard, 47 net total yards — was undoubtedly a sign of growth and a preview of what it hopes to become.

chroniclet.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Legendary Minnesota Vikings Player Has Passed Away

On Saturday afternoon, the Minnesota Vikings lost a beloved figure when a former star player passed away. Mick Tingelhoff, a longtime center for the Vikings, passed away this week according to a statement from the team today. He was 81 years old. “Mick Tingelhoff was the anchor of the great...
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Tony Dungy Calls Out NFL Officials Over Missed Call in Vikings Browns Game

The only consistent, through 4 games, for the Minnesota Vikings has been poor officiating. Each week has seen its fair share of missed calls and mistakes but week fours loss to the Browns takes the cake. A terrible holding call on fourth down in the end zone against Eric Kendricks...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Odell Beckham News

Just last week, the Cleveland Browns waited until warm-ups before the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs to make a decision on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The star wide receiver didn’t suit up for the game and watched from the sideline as the Browns fell to the Chiefs. Before Cleveland’s game against the Houston Texans, the Browns aren’t waiting that long.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Fans Are Furious With Saturday’s Punishment News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was disciplined for his role in a sideline altercation with Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis last week. Even though Lewis shoved Harrison first, Harrison was the only party fined by the NFL. The league docked the veteran defensive back $12,128 for the incident. Lewis, meanwhile, got off with only a warning.
NFL
districtchronicles.com

The Browns’ running back has been identified as a potential trade block.

$00 M.J. Stewart, A.J. Green, and D’Ernest Johnson of the Cleveland Browns. 54%”>. $0 Bleacher Report recently named three Browns as “players who should be on the trade market after Week 3.” D’Ernest Johnson, the team’s leading rusher, was first on the list, owing to the fact that he’s largely fallen out of the rotation with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt healthy, as well as the emergence of rookie Demetric Felton. Johnson has only played eight offensive snaps this season, but he has been a valuable member of the special teams, returning punts and kicks. He’s in his third season with the Browns, having previously played only a supporting role. During his time in Cleveland, he carried the ball 37 times for 187 yards while also contributing on special teams as a returner. When Chubb was injured, he took on a bigger role, but he didn’t do anything spectacular. According to Bleacher Report, the Browns will get a third-round pick for Johnson, which will help them bolster their depth in the future. And with the team snagging some nice late-round picks — such as Felton — it would be well worth it for Cleveland. Andrew Billings, a veteran run-stuffing defensive tackle, and tight end Harrison Bryant are the other two players mentioned on the list.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Browns Vikings Preview
AllLions

Brad Holmes Owes Jared Goff an Apology

Another week and another loss to start off the Dan Campbell era in Detroit that was littered with careless errors committed by Jared Goff and the Lions' offense. And after five weeks of it, enough is enough. The fans are fed up with the offense's lack of progression, and it's become painfully obvious: Detroit general manager Brad Holmes didn't do enough this offseason to supply Goff with sufficient receiving options.
NFL
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
zonecoverage.com

5 Numbers That Tell the Story Of the Vikings-Browns Game

The Minnesota Vikings fell to 1-3 following their 14-3 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The outlook wasn’t always so bleak. The Vikings were able to march down the field and score a touchdown on a pass to Justin Jefferson to cap off an opening drive that lasted nearly eight minutes. Unfortunately, they failed to put up any more points in the final three and a half quarters in the game.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Browns Game Sunday: Browns vs Vikings odds and prediction for NFL Week 4 game

The Cleveland Browns play against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL Season. Here’s a look at the betting info and a prediction for the game. The Cleveland Browns won their two-game homestand and now head back on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4.
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Up next for the Vikings: the Browns

Kevin Stefanski, who was a Vikings assistant for 14 seasons, faces his old team for the first time since becoming the Browns head coach after the 2019 season. He won Coach of the Year last season after leading Cleveland to the playoffs for the first time since 2002. WEEK 3...
NFL
lineups.com

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Matchup Preview (10/3/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)

Cleveland Browns vs. Minnesota Vikings Matchup Preview (10/3/21) Even though we’re only just getting ready to start Week 4, it seems like the NFL playoff race is in full swing. Teams are already battling hard for the top spot in their divisions, and the AFC North and NFC North are no different. When the Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings face off this Sunday, they’ll both get a chance to shake up their respective divisions. The Browns are coming off a dominant win over Chicago in which they outgained the Bears by 371 yards. Bears starting QB Justin Fields managed a single net passing yard as the Cleveland defense was dominant. Meanwhile, the Vikings mustered a major 30-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks as Minnesota got their first win of the season. After close losses the first few games of the season, the Vikes seemed poised with QB Kirk Cousins tossing three TDs in the first half alone.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy