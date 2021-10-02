Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Perfect start in Paris for Charlie Appleby as Manobo lands Prix Chaudenay
Manobo defended his unbeaten record when taking the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay in a one-two for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin at ParisLongchamp. The gelded son of Sea The Stars started as the 8-11 favourite and despite being unproven over the one-mile-seven-furlong trip and on soft going, the bay still looked a convincing winner when coming home three-quarters of a length ahead of stablemate Kemari.www.skysports.com
Comments / 0