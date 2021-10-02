CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County Veterans Benefit from Green Practices

This green space at the Coatesville VA Medical Center outside building 6 was photographed on September 7, 2021 and is the result of the tree management and storm water project where infiltration trenches redirect excess water and revitalize local aquifers. Five rain gardens were created, 35 shade trees were removed and replaced with 120 trees and more than 2,000 new plants appropriate for the location were added. (Image via United States Department of Veterans Affairs)

