Boston Bruins Want Frederic ‘To Wake Up In A Bad Mood’

By Joe Haggerty
bostonhockeynow.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, Mass – It’s really no secret that young Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic is struggling a bit in training camp these last few weeks with a regular fourth line role pretty much carved out for him at this point. The 23-year-old Frederic began to break through last season with...

Boston Herald

Bruins’ Trent Frederic still a work in progress

We all know Trent Frederic can fight and he seems to like the activity as much as anyone can. But as useful as that trait still is, there’s more to being an effective fourth liner in today’s NHL, and coach Bruce Cassidy is trying to work on Frederic’s various habits that will make him a more trusted puck possession player, whether he’s skating on the wing or at center like he did in Thursday’s win over the Flyers.
NHL
Sun-Journal

Bruins notebook: Playing time up for grabs on fourth line

Chris Wagner has no guarantee of playing time this year. With the addition of Tomas Nosek to play fourth-line center, and Curtis Lazar being pushed to right wing, Wagner finds himself in a battle just to get in the lineup. That would seem like a big difference from his first...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Bruins News & Rumors: Ullmark, Krejci, Frederic & More

In this edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Linus Ullmark’s starting position may already be in jeopardy before he has played in a single regular season game with the team. In other news, David Krejci has sold his house in Boston, making a return in the future seem much less likely. Meanwhile, the coaching staff, led by Bruce Cassidy, isn’t thrilled with what it has seen from Trent Frederic in camp to this point. Last but not least, 2015 first-rounder Zachary Senyshyn was assigned to the American Hockey League today.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Frederic Knows Bruins Need Him To Emulate Marchand

Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic will get another chance to prove he can be the ornery and yet responsible player he was at the beginning of last season. After not moving the needle in the ornery sense failing to play solid, two-way hockey in his and the team’s last two preseason games, Frederic knows he needs to translate better practices into his gameplay and emulate Brad Marchand more against the Philadelphia Flyers in Philadelphia Monday evening.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Coyle Return Highlights Boston Bruins Finale

BOSTON – Here are all the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night at TD Garden in their preseason finale. GOLD STAR: Charlie Coyle couldn’t have looked better, healthier and more the embodiment of his speed/power combination than he did on Wednesday in his first exhibition game appearance. Coyle scored the game’s first goal just a few minutes into the game, finished with a goal and two points along with a plus-2 rating in 16:40 of ice time, three shots on net, one hit, two takeaways and won 9-of-11 faceoff wins while centering Taylor Hall and Craig Smith for the first time in the preseason. The best news, beyond the production, was that Coyle looked free and easy with his powerful skating stride and was making plays in all zones while pushing the pace. Clearly Jack Studnicka had a great camp and looks like he’s an NHL-ready player these days, but Coyle showed with his return that he’s ready to give it his best shot as the No. 2 center for the Black and Gold.
NHL
chatsports.com

Boston Bruins: John Moore’s solid preseason performance

John Moore’s year with the Boston Bruins ended prematurely last season, as the veteran defenseman opted to receive hip surgery. He was limited to just five games on the year and he had two assists. With that, he had a -3 rating. It was another lost year for him, as he played just 24 games the season before, as he dealt with injury trouble and was not a mainstay in Boston’s top-six. In those games, he scored two goals and added an assist.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Boston Bruins Moore Plays Well In ‘Battle For A Spot’

Preseason games early in training camp are usually much more important to the youngsters and long-range prospects than established NHL players, and that’s normally the case for the Boston Bruins as well. But it was encouraging to see veteran Boston Bruins defenseman John Moore look healthy and effective for the...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin practices one-timer on goalie prospect at Capitals camp

Bjorklund faces 15-20 shots from forward, who is sixth in NHL history with 730 goals. Imagine inviting Alex Ovechkin to rip one-timers at you from his office. That's what Washington Capitals goalie prospect Garin Bjorklund did after Ovechkin scored on him during practice Saturday. Attending his first training camp with...
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

BHN Puck Links: McIlrath Suspended For Hit on Boston Bruins Fogarty

It seemed pretty cut-and-dry that Washington Capitals defenseman Dylan McIlrath was going to pay a heavy price for hitting Boston Bruins center Steven Fogarty in the head with a punishing, illegal check in Sunday’s exhibition opener. The theory was proven true on Monday as the 29-year-old McIlrath was given a four-game suspension for his head shot on Fogarty, that has resulted in an upper body injury to the B’s depth forward that means he’s “probably miss some time.”
NHL
chatsports.com

Boston Bruins: Whether you like it or not this Bruin deserves a chance

In the summer of 2018, the Boston Bruins lured free agent defenseman John Moore away from the New Jersey Devils to the tune of $ 13.75 million over five years. At just 27 years old Moore averaged 19, 22, and 18 points in his three prior campaigns with middling to below-average Devil teams. So the consensus surrounding the signing was largely considered to be positive.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Talking Points: Haula, DeBrusk Lead Way To Boston Bruins Win

Here are the Talking Points from the Boston Bruins 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals in their preseason opener at the Capital One Arena:. GOLD STAR: Jake DeBrusk is hoping for a clean slate this season after really struggling last year, and he showed it with the way he played in the preseason opener. Granted it’s not exactly against the Grade-A competition he’ll face in the regular season, but still the speedy, skilled winger needs to really build things back up in the preseason. DeBrusk scored the B’s first goal when he attacked the net and popped in the rebound of a Connor Clifton net drive, and then DeBrusk scored the game-winner in the shootout with a nifty attempt. He finished with three shots on net, six shot attempts, a hit and two blocked shots along with a plus-2 rating while skating with Erik Haula and could really help the B’s if he can play with those kinds of skating legs most nights this season.
NHL
chatsports.com

Bruins 4, Flyers 2: Joel doesn’t want to be alone

The Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins allegedly played tonight, although it was hard to tell behind a deluge of hilarious technical difficulties via NHL on TNT. To be honest, being largely unable to see what was happening on the screen might have been to fans’ benefit. What did we learn, who stood out, and what were the funniest live production gaffes of the night? Let’s dive in.
NHL
Sun-Journal

Bruins notebook: Boston has no set-in-stone goalie situation

For the last couple of years, Coach Bruce Cassidy and his goalie coach, Bob Essensa, pretty much knew how the netminder playing time would break down. With veterans Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak, the Bruins had a 1A-1B plan with Rask getting the slim majority of the starts while Halak got enough playing time to keep the one-time Vezina Trophy winner fresh for the playoffs.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Lysell Earns Another Look As Boston Bruins Make 1st Camp Cuts

BRIGHTON, Mass — While it’s been a certainty for some time that things are pretty close to locked with the Boston Bruins NHL roster in this training camp, young winger Fabian Lysell continues to carve out a favorable first impression. The 18-year-old Swedish winger will get another look in an exhibition game for the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night against the New York Ranger after earning the playing time through his performance in Sunday’s preseason opener vs. the Washington Capitals.
NHL
bostonhockeynow.com

Haggs: Stacked Roster For Boston Bruins At Training Camp |BHN+

BRIGHTON, Mass – As training camp unfolds for the Boston Bruins, a roster full of players on NHL contracts is taking shape for a group that truthfully had just a couple of lineup spots up for grabs during the preseason. Certainly, an intriguing player like 27-year-old Jesper Froden has given...
NHL
chatsports.com

Recap: Bruins double up on Flyers, 4-2, in preseason win

The Boston Bruins capitalized on special teams and two power-play goals helped fuel the team to a 4-2 preseason win over the Philadelphia Flyers tonight at the TD Garden. Both the Bruins and Flyers each netted two goals on the man-advantage in eleven opportunities combined. The Flyers opened the scoring...
NHL

