A year ago, anticipation for the Global Game Expo was muted by the specter of the COVID-19 pandemic, causing organizers to present the event online. This year’s G2E, with COVID not quite vanquished, presents new challenges. But demand for the convention is palpable, according to Meredith Pallante, Vice President of Global Events for the American Gaming Association, the event’s organizer. And given the record revenue being generated – according to the AGA, the first seven months of 2021 brought in commercial gaming revenue of $29.70 billion, nearly matching the $29.98 billion generated in all of 2020 and 17.8 percent ahead of the same period in 2019 – there is reason for optimism.

GAMBLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO