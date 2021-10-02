CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body of Florida Student Found a Week After Spurned Suspect Killed Himself

By Rachel Olding
 8 days ago
The body of Miya Marcano, a Florida college student who vanished after repeatedly rejecting romantic overtures from a maintenance worker in her apartment complex, was found on Saturday morning. “Obviously this is not the update I wanted to give everyone today,” Orange County Sheriff John Mina said at a press...

