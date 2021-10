The time has finally come. It’s Media Day for the San Antonio Spurs, and Training Camp begins tomorrow. We’ll have more on what all went down today, but in the meantime the Spurs have released their 2021 Training camp roster, and it’s exactly who you think it is: their 17 current guaranteed contracts plus two-way player Joe Wieskamp. No other “training camp signees” or Exhibition 10 contracts, just the 18 players they currently have under contract.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO