Your Go-To Multivitamin Might Not Be Doing Your Body Good, Say Experts

The wellness world is possibly more overwhelming and confusing to navigate than ever before. With a buzzy new ingredient or trend popping up seemingly every minute, it can be challenging to know which healthy path to take. Should you sip a turmeric latte at night to help you sleep better or is CBD the way to go? What about Ashwagandha for its mood elevating benefits — is that the key to keeping yourself calm and balanced? The topic of supplements can make waters even murkier. With so many out there to choose from the great debate of individual vitamins vs. multivitamins comes to mind.