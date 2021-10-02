All Unreal Engine 5 PS5 Games – Every PlayStation 5 That Uses The Latest Unreal Engine

If you’ve kept up with the headlines about Epic’s development on the next major iteration of its Unreal Engine, you’ll know there are some impressive new things on the way. The next generation of Unreal Engine will support technologies like Nanite, Lumen, and Niagara just to name a few. In short, these features allow game developers to increase the level of detail and realism in 3D environments with new levels of efficiency. Together, the technologies yield scenes ever-closer to reality. And while Unreal Engine 5 isn’t due for release until 2022, developers have been able to play around with early builds to get familiar with what’s now possible. While we’re still a ways out from seeing games built in Unreal Engine 5, you can play the Market of Light tech demo today via Steam.

