David Lee Roth Officially Announces His Retirement
Van Halen legend and rock showman David Lee Roth has officially announced that he will be retiring after the conclusion of his recently announced Las Vegas residency. “I am throwing in the shoes. I’m retiring. This is the first, and only, official announcement... You’ve got the news. Share it with the world," said Roth in an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal after recollecting some moments from Van Halen's earliest days together.classicrock1051.com
