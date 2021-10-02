CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SE trim offers the best mix of features and value. The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan freshens its face and upgrades some features but skimps on the base model. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan? What does it compare to?. The refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan fights in the...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

Related
idrivesocal.com

Volkswagen Jetta GLI: 50 Years Of Compact Affordable Euro-Performance

The Volkswagen Jetta GLI has been an American favorite for five generations. Like the GTI, the GLI has a sporty, streamlined look, but it comes with extra cargo space and more comfort features. And with the all-new GLI coming soon – here’s a look back at the GLI from 1984...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Best and Worst Years of the Volkswagen Corrado

For those who don’t know, the Corrado was a front-wheel drive, four-seater sports car which Volkswagen made from 1988-1995. In its short lifespan, the Corrado provided a unique style and a couple of innovations that some cars still use today. That said, there were some dark times for the Corrado as well. These are some of the car’s best and worst years, from its arrival to the U.S. in 1990.
CARS
Popular Mechanics

Volkswagen’s ID.4 AWD is the EV Grand Tourer of the Future

While Volkswagen’s two-wheel-drive ID.4 was a fantastic automobile—earning our Automotive Excellence Award—it couldn’t compete with other more powerful EVs featuring more grunt and two driven axles. The additional motor at the front axle of the ID.4 AWD fills the void where that car fell short. At $43,675—not including the $7,500...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2021 Volkswagen ID4 AWD First Drive: More Capable, Just as Good

The 2021 volkswagen id4 is a solid little SUV that just happens to be an electric vehicle. Now, it's an even more capable and appealing SUV with the addition of an optional second motor that gives it all-wheel drive and better performance. Making the ID4 all-wheel drive was a painless...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volkswagen Tiguan#Volkswagen Arteon#Hyundai Tucson#Digital#Climate#Tcc
insideevs.com

US: Volkswagen ID.4 Sales Increase To 6,000 In Q3 2021

Volkswagen reports 79,321 vehicle sales during the third quarter of this year in the U.S., which is 8.2% less than a year ago. Nonetheless, the year-to-date result of 290,694 is 26% higher than in 2020. In the case of the all-electric Volkswagen ID.4, sales improved slightly from 5,756 in Q2...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Tanner Foust Transforms Volkswagen ID.4 Into A Rally Car

The Volkswagen ID.4 has had a very strong start. Initial sales are encouraging, the AWD's EPA rating is better than anyone ever expected, and the IIHS awarded the electric SUV a coveted Top Safety Pick Plus last month. Soon, however, the ID.4 will face its toughest test yet. This week, Volkswagen will enter the women-only off-road Rebelle Rally with a modified ID.4 AWD Pro.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Volkswagen Arteon R Will Finally Be Coming Stateside

Usually, we miss out on a lot of the cooler European models, especially from European-based manufacturers like Volkswagen. However, just like Audi with the RS6 Avant, VW has listened to its Stateside customers. Now, we’re getting some long-forbidden VW fruit: the Volkswagen Arteon R. Over in Europe, just about every VW model has an R variant, from the Golf (obviously) to the Toureg and Tiguan.
CARS
motoringresearch.com

Mazda CX-5 review

For: Sharp styling, upmarket interior, enjoyable to drive. Against: No hybrid option, five seats only, warranty shorter than some. Verdict: Front-running SUV is a good fit for family life. Ford Kuga, Volkswagen Tiguan, Vauxhall Grandland X, Honda CR-V, Skoda Karoq, Toyota RAV4, Seat Ateca… a list of the Mazda’s many...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Cars
insideevs.com

Volkswagen ID.3 Attracted 70,000 New Customers To VW Brand

Volkswagen reports that since the market launch of the Volkswagen ID.3 in September 2020, the company has received more than 144,000 orders in Europe. Out of that, about 50% or some 70,000 were new customers to the brand, which is significantly above Volkswagen's average of 36%. The German manufacturer says...
BUSINESS
News - What Car?

Used test: Jaguar XE vs Volkswagen Arteon

Buy either of these two suave executive cars used and you'll save a packet on the cost of a new one, but should you go Jaguar or Volkswagen? We have the answer... Still recognised as one of the best handling cars in the class and has strong badge appeal. Volkswagen...
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

Volkswagen Electric Sedan Spied On Mountain Road

Volkswagen is expected to launch an all-new electric sedan sometime in 2023, based on its MEB platform that underpins all its electric offerings. We don’t yet know what the vehicle will be called, most likely another ID nameplate, but we do know what it looks like now thanks to a new batch of photos from our spies.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The 2022 Volkswagen Taos Takes the City by Storm

You need to check out the refreshed 2022 Volkswagen Taos. This small SUV got massive upgrades. I’ve been putting the new Volkswagen Taos through various tests, and it’s been pretty impressive all around. The 2022 Volkswagen Taos has mighty upgrades. After driving the Volkswagen Atlas and Tiguan this summer, I...
CARS
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1990 Volkswagen Fox GL Wagon

By the late middle 1980s, the most affordable Volkswagen Golf cost quite a bit more than the cheapest Honda Civic, while Tercels and Mirages and Justys rolled out of showrooms for nickels and dimes. Meanwhile, Hyundai was selling Excels for even less, not to mention the hilariously low-priced Yugo GV. It's a sorry state of affairs when The People's Car can't compete on price the way the air-coooled Beetle once did. So, because the suits in Wolfsburg controlled a far-flung manufacturing empire, the call went out to Volkswagen do Brasil for a truly affordable car to sell in the United States. That ended up being the Volkswagen Gol and its wagon version, the Parati. This became the Volkswagen Fox on our shows (not to be confused with the Audi Fox, which was really a Passat), and Americans could buy this car from the 1987 through 1993 model years. Here's a Fox Wagon, found in a San Francisco Bay Area boneyard during the summer.
BUYING CARS
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Subaru Forester Review

For just under $30,000, pick the Forester Premium—and spend the extra grand for blind-spot monitors and a power tailgate. The 2022 Subaru Forester rains value down on crossover-SUV drivers, and safety’s a very close second. What kind of SUV is the 2022 Subaru Forester? What does it compare to?. The...
BUYING CARS
auburn-reporter.com

Car review: 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport

Honda’s Ridgeline is the perfect vehicle for anyone looking for light-truck versatility and off-road capability while still maintaining best-in-class ride quality and handling. My tester was the 2021 Honda Ridgeline AWD Sport, which seats up to five adults, delivers almost 25 miles per gallon down the highway, and includes a...
CARS
Motorious

Volkswagen Bus Looking For A New Hippie To Fill Its Driver’s Seat

The media have virtually immortalized the Volkswagen Bus via movies and TV shows such as "The Bus" and "Cars." This star power has led to an entire generation of people who dream of owning one of these classic busses for themselves one day, as it perfectly epitomizes the "hippie" aesthetic. In addition, the highly open interior created a trend known as "Van-Life," where teens would live a very nomadic lifestyle, living anywhere they choose. Others still used the Bus for camping or weekend trips with their family or friends. This vehicle, in particular, is a perfect example of that focus on freedom and independence.
TV SHOWS
RideApart

Volkswagen Champions New Plug-And-Play E.On EV Charging Stations

In a July, 2021, study, the Association of European Automobile Manufacturers (ACEA) calculated 225,000 charging stations throughout The Continent. While that number vastly outpaces other regions of the world, the ACEA also found that Europe will need to build 6 million more terminals to meet its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030.
CARS
designboom.com

is volkswagen ID. LIFE the essential city car for the near future?

VOLKSWAGEN ID. LIFE FULLY ELECTRIC WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM 2025. during the IAA mobility show 2021 volkswagen has presented the new ID. LIFE, a fully electric compact crossover which will be available from 2025 at an affordable price of 20,000 euros. with its multi-purpose interior space and an essential exterior design, this concept car is a glimpse of what city vehicles will look like in the future.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy