Georgia vs Arkansas: Stetson Bennett announced as starter at QB

By Joe Vitale
 9 days ago
And it’s official.

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels, who is dealing with a lat injury, will not start today when No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 8 Arkansas in Athens.

Kirby Smart had mentioned Daniels would be a game-time decision and it all depended on how the quarterback did during warmups.

I guess the below video, in which Stetson Bennett is announced as the starter, tells us Daniels was hurting through warmups.

This is awfully unfortunate, but hopefully the UGA defense can lead us to a win here.

