With Ben Roethlisberger clearly on his last legs, the Pittsburgh Steelers go with a quarterback early in the latest 2022 NFL mock draft. For the past two years now, Pittsburgh Steelers fans have started to wonder if they could actually look for a quarterback early in the draft for the first time since taking Ben Roethlisberger back in 2004. When your franchise quarterback is on his last legs, many teams try to take a proactive approach by getting his successor and allowing him to develop under the direction and guidance of their aging veteran.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO