Keep the Faith: Finding creative ways to redeem Halloween
Here we are in October, the month of brightly colored leaves, the World Series, and, of course, Halloween. Many don’t realize that Halloween was originally a holy day on the Christian calendar. All Saints Day has been observed on November 1 in the Church since probably the eighth century CE. The vigil of the Feast of All Saints then developed in the British Isles as a festival in itself, All Hallows Eve, or Halloween.www.telegram.com
