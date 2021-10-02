CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaun Morgan – Louder Than Life Crowd ‘Doing God’s Work’ Booing Machine Gun Kelly

By Chad Childers
Banana 101.5
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tensions between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor escalated after Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest set, claiming he was glad not to be "a 50-year-old wearing a fucking weird mask." In the time since, Kelly has faced some backlash while playing to harder rock crowds, including receiving audible booing and visible middle fingers from audience members at the recent Louder Than Life festival. That moment earned a response from Seether's Shaun Morgan, who congratulated the audience on their action toward Kelly during the band's set that weekend.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Eminem
Person
Shaun Morgan
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Banana 101.5

