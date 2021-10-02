Shaun Morgan – Louder Than Life Crowd ‘Doing God’s Work’ Booing Machine Gun Kelly
Tensions between Machine Gun Kelly and Slipknot's Corey Taylor escalated after Kelly threw shade at Slipknot during his Riot Fest set, claiming he was glad not to be "a 50-year-old wearing a fucking weird mask." In the time since, Kelly has faced some backlash while playing to harder rock crowds, including receiving audible booing and visible middle fingers from audience members at the recent Louder Than Life festival. That moment earned a response from Seether's Shaun Morgan, who congratulated the audience on their action toward Kelly during the band's set that weekend.banana1015.com
