Free Fire x Venom: Let there be Carnage collaboration has officially commenced in the game. One of its events will offer Venom backpack skin in Free Fire. Garena Free Fire has earlier partnered up with various popular personalities, brands and organizations, but this is the first time they had collaborated with a movie franchise. Earlier this month, the developers had officially announced their Collaboration with Sony’s spiderman Universe, Venom: Let there be Carnage. The movie has been released in North America and is yet to hit theatres in Mid October.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 HOURS AGO