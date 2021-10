This past Saturday, thousands of protestors gathered in cities across the country for the fifth annual Women’s March, focusing on protecting reproductive rights. According to Al Jazeera, 660 demonstrations took place around the country over the weekend, including a rally at the nation’s capital that was attended by around 5000 people in and around the Freedom Plaza. The marches were largely sparked after Texas legislators passed the most restrictive abortion measure in the country last month, essentially banning abortions after six weeks.

