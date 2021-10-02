Meeting people at the Crossroads

I was talking with a community member who had given a significant donation to the work we’re doing and discovered the deeper reason why he decided to write the check to Crossroads. His most compelling reason for giving was the simple fact that he likes to invest his money locally where it is being maximized in meeting real needs of his neighbors. As we were wrapping up our conversation he readily admitted that he hadn’t given for a few years, but sensed it was the right time to begin giving again AND to give it close to home. I’m so thankful for this donor as well as many others that have intentionally chosen to give close to home so as to meet the needs of their neighbors.