CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Some Capital Gazette shooting victims say they weren’t the only targets, 1st Amendment was

By John Domen
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn literal terms, there’s no denying that the five people killed inside the Capital Gazette newsroom three years ago were targeted specifically for being employed by the newspaper. But after having time to reflect, some of the victims who survived say they also think something bigger and broader was attacked...

wtop.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Capital Gazette Mass Shooter To Be Sentenced Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The gunman found criminally responsible in the 2018 mass shooting that killed five people at the Capital Gazette newspaper is set to be sentenced Tuesday. The shooter, Jarrod Ramos of Laurel, pleaded guilty in October 2019 to 23 criminal counts. The criminal responsibility trial–Maryland’s version of an insanity defense–spanned two weeks. He was found responsible July 15, more than three years after the shootings, meaning he would spend the rest of his life in prison rather than a state hospital. Ramos had a longstanding grudge against the newspaper for an article they published about his stalking of a former classmate.  In an interview with WJZ, Anne Arundel County’s State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess the defendant could receive five life sentences for each of the five victims. Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters were killed during the attack.  
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wivk.com

Man who killed 5 in Capital Gazette shooting gets multiple life sentences

A man who killed five employees of Maryland’s Capital Gazette newspaper in 2018 was sentenced Tuesday to spend the rest of his life in jail, prosecutors say. Jarrod Ramos was sentenced to five life sentences without parole, plus one life sentence, plus 345 years, according to Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney spokesperson Tia Lewis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BBC

Capital Gazette shooting: 'No one could ever kill this paper'

Survivors of the calculated attack in 2018 that killed five inside a Maryland newsroom have a message for the gunman: "You cannot kill the truth." Jarrod Ramos was sentenced on Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his attack on the Capital Gazette office. Prior to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Capital Gazette Gunman Will Never Be Let Out of Prison

A Maryland judge has sentenced the shooter who killed five people in the Capital Gazette newsroom to five terms of life in prison without the possibility of parole. The full sentence handed down was six terms of life, plus 345 years, to be served consecutively. “The impact of this case is simply immense,” Anne Arundel County Judge Michael Wachs said. “To say the defendant showed a callous and cruel disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply an understatement.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Gillespie
Webster County Citizen

Capital Gazette shooting survivors share their stories (2018)

Rachael Pacella and Phil Davis, two survivors of the Capital Gazette shooting, speak with Brian Stelter about the attack and the aftermath. Pacella recounts how she was injured while trying to flee, and Davis describes how he texted for help while hiding underneath a desk.
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox8live.com

Four Uptown shooting victims were working with youth organization

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People who live in a normally quiet Uptown neighborhood are still shaken over the brazen shooting that unfolded in broad daylight Wednesday afternoon. “The whole incident really affects me from having it so close to the house and seeing what happens when there’s gun violence,” says a neighbor who does not want to be identified.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Gazette Shooting#Axios
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Capital Gazette killer gets 6 life terms; Van Hollen concerned economy will falter if Republicans won’t raise debt ceiling

CAPITAL GAZETTE KILLER GETS SIX LIFE TERMS: Anne Arundel Circuit Judge Michael Wachs brought to a conclusion three-year legal saga of the man who killed five staff members at the Capital Gazette, sentencing him to six terms of life in prison, five without the possibility of parole, plus 345 more years behind bars — all to be served consecutively. Alex Mann and Lilly Price of the Capital Gazette report on the testimony of the survivors, leading up to the sentencing.
BALTIMORE, MD
Outsider.com

Ex-Fugitive Reveals Where He Believes Brian Laundrie Is Hiding

As far as updates go relating to the Gabby Petito case and the search for Brian Laundrie, there are a few. First and foremost, the FBI did in fact meet with the hiker who swears he had a run-in with Laundrie somewhere on the Appalachian Trail. The FBI reportedly took the North Carolina meeting very seriously, although details of the meeting remain behind closed doors for now.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black mother wins $2m payout from police who pulled her from car, beat her and seized her child for no reason

Rickia Young, a young Black mother who was allegedly beaten during anti-racism demonstrations in Philadelphia last year for no reason, has reportedly reached a $2m (£1.4m) settlement with city officials. The agreement was reached on Monday, almost a year after Ms Young was forcefully removed from her car, was beaten, and had her toddler used by the city’s police department for social media, reported The Philadelphia Inquirer.In a statement, Philadelphia police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said that “instead of fighting crime and the fear of crime, some of the officers on the scene created an environment that terrorised Rickia Young, her...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
abovethelaw.com

After Shooting Son And Leaving Him Bleeding For 2 Hours, Lawyer Outraged Over Censure

Above the Law writes about a lot of wild things that happen to lawyers. That’s kinda our bread and butter. So, maybe I’m a bit jaded. But this disciplinary case against New Jersey attorney Annmarie Smits really floored me. Smits recently received a censure from the New Jersey Supreme Court — despite the Disciplinary Review Board’s recommendation for a more severe 3-month suspension — after shooting her son and not taking him to a hospital for treatment.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

‘He’s a rabid animal’: Florida police tell residents to shoot ex-marine on the run after killing officer

Police in Florida have told residents to shoot a former US marine who is on the run after allegedly killing a sheriffs’ deputy during a traffic stop.Bill Leeper, the sheriff of Nassau County in Florida, described suspect Patrick McDowell as a “rabid animal” and warned residents to “blow him out the door” if he tried to break into their house.On Monday morning his department raised the reward for information leading to McDowell’s capture to $54,000 after deputy Joshua Moyers died of his wounds on Sunday afternoon.Mr Leeper said: “If you’re in a home, and he breaks in your home and...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy