Is Tom Selleck leaving Blue Bloods at some point in season 12? Could we actually see Frank Reagan step down as Commissioner?. Through most of the season to date, we’ve seen a lot of conflict between Frank and the Mayor — someone who is out to screw over the PC at any possible moment. Things have been really tense, but Frank still is not backing down. As a matter of fact, he continued to challenge the guy! He wants to do everything he can to make Frank’s life as hard as possible and now, he could be looking for an out.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO