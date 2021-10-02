‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete from home after contracting COVID-19

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks announced at the beginning of Monday's show. The news comes as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby performed separately in quarantine for this week's Dancing after they both tested positive for COVID last week. "I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," Burke tells People. "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 DAYS AGO