‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete from home after contracting COVID-19

By Melissa Roberto
foxwilmington.com
 9 days ago

“Dancing with the Stars” contestants Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will make history on Season 30 – but probably not for the reason they were expecting. Rigsby, 34, tested positive for COVID-19 days after his partner Burke, 37, began her quarantine after a positive result. “I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough,” Rigsby said in an Instagram post.

foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘DWTS’ Cheryl Burke Nervous To Dance Sober Ahead Of Premiere

It’s time for Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars! Many faves will be back to the dance floor tonight including Cheryl Burke. She’s expressed over and over how excited she is to return to the dance floor. This will be her 24th season competing on the show. Cheryl mentioned she’s excited for fans to meet her new dance partner. While she’s ready to show off some moves, she’s also nervous. Keep reading to find out what she shared with fans.
TV SHOWS
Primetimer

Derek Hough misses Week 3 of Dancing with the Stars due to "potential COVID exposure" as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby perform separately and virtually

"Due to a potential COVID exposure, and although he's fully vaccinated and tested negative, Derek will sit out tonight's show out of an abundance of caution," host Tyra Banks announced at the beginning of Monday's show. The news comes as Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby performed separately in quarantine for this week's Dancing after they both tested positive for COVID last week. "I'm just really grateful that despite everything that's happened in the last several days, we've been able to pivot and stay in the competition virtually for this week," Burke tells People. "We've been given a really unique opportunity and challenge for Britney week and while it may seem like performing remotely has its advantages, I will say this is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do!"
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Burke
GoldDerby

Cody Rigsby was judged on this ‘Dancing with the Stars’ rehearsal salsa (and those ‘Pepto-Bismol shoes’) after Cheryl Burke got COVID [WATCH]

“Dancing with the Stars” is a live show, so there’s always a flying-by-the-seat-of-your-pants uncertainty to it even under the best circumstances. But the COVID-19 pandemic takes that to another level. Pro dancer Cheryl Burke tested positive with a breakthrough infection even though she was vaccinated. That meant she was unable to perform during week two of season 30. And it meant that her celebrity partner, Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby, had to isolate as well. The show made the best of a bad situation by showing a filmed rehearsal of their salsa for the judges and the viewing audience. Watch it...
TV SHOWS
extratv

‘DWTS’ Pro Cheryl Burke Jokes She’ll Be Cody Rigsby’s ‘Dance Mom’ from Quarantine Next Week

“Dancing with the Stars” partners Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are speaking out from quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. Burke, who is fully vaccinated, tearfully took to social media on Sunday to announce her COVID results. Rigsby was asked to isolate, too, so they were unable to compete in person during the show. Instead, Cheryl and Cody’s rehearsal footage was used, and they ended up scoring 24 out of 40 on their salsa.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dancing With The Stars#Dance#Covid 19#Covid
GoldDerby

Will Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke be back in the ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ballroom for double Disney Night?

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history Monday night after they tested positive for breakthrough cases of COVID-19, but the couple is hoping to be back in the ballroom next week to put on a real show for the two-night Disney Night affair. “As long as we’re cleared and all the higher powers say that we can be in the ballroom, we’re gonna be in the ballroom,” Rigsby told “Access Hollywood.” Rigsby and Burke will be done with their 10-day quarantines by the Oct. 11 show. Both have missed the past two tapings...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Ann Inaba's then-and-now photos with DWTS judges will blow you away

Dancing with the Stars' Carrie Ann Inaba took a walk down memory lane on Tuesday when she reminisced about the judging panel with a fun and heartfelt Instagram post. The 53-year-old was marveling at the fact that three of the judges on the hit dance show are the same for season 30 as they were for the first - and nearly all of the seasons inbetween.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Vanessa Marcil Sends Love to Ex Brian Austin Green After Son Kassius Attends Dtws Premiere

Vanessa Marcil and Brian Austin Green appear to have put the drama behind them as he shakes his groove thing. On Monday, Sept. 20, as Brian made his debut on Dancing With the Stars' season 30 premiere, Vanessa made it clear that she's on good terms with her ex by sharing supportive messages about him. Brian's partner on the dance floor is his girlfriend, Sharna Burgess. A post on Vanessa's grid featured an image of their 19-year-old son Kassius in the car on his way to the studio to watch DWTS' live taping. "Headed to see dad. #TeamGreen," wrote Vanessa, 52, who split from Brian, 48, back in 2003. She also reposted a fan's screenshot of Kassius...
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

Sharna Burgess explains why her real romance with Brian Austin Green is a ‘disadvantage in some ways’ on ‘Dancing with the Stars’

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are mixing business with pleasure as a real-life and “Dancing with the Stars” couple, but don’t think dating your partner gives you a leg up on the competition. “Honestly, it’s almost a disadvantage in some ways, ” Burgess told “Us Weekly.” “People are expecting this intense chemistry all the time on the dance floor, and if it’s not there, then people are like, ‘They don’t have chemistry.’ Dance is so different. … We have amazing chemistry in life and in some of our dances — our rumba and foxtrot — I think we had amazing chemistry....
THEATER & DANCE
urbanbellemag.com

Claudia Jordan Says Phaedra Parks Went Too Far with Response to Her & Shamari DeVoe

Phaedra Parks didn’t go easy on Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks is known for not backing away from a shade war when people come for her. Days ago, Claudia Jordan and Shamari DeVoe summoned her. Both women were on Instagram Live together. They formed a friendship while filming “Couples Retreat” for VH1. Shamari read some of the comments from her followers. And one person told her that she and Claudia needed to return to RHOA. And they needed to “read” Phaedra.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Brings Her Famous Halloween Edge in a Bloody Bridal Gown & Pearl-Heeled Sandals

Spooky season is just weeks away and Heidi Klum is proving once more why Halloween is her holiday. Known for throwing epic costume parties, the model teased her upcoming event on Instagram today. As seen on social media, Klum posed atop two tombstones — one for her and one for husband Tom Kaulitz — as she modeled a blood-coated white bridal gown. The graves read, “Heidi Klum Halloween Meant Her Doom,” and “Tom Kaulitz RIP.” In addition to her shredded dress, Klum also wore a white wedding-style shoe in a strappy sandal; the open-toe design came balanced atop a stacked pearl heel,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

