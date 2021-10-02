‘Dancing with the Stars’ contestants Cheryl Burke, Cody Rigsby to compete from home after contracting COVID-19
“Dancing with the Stars” contestants Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby will make history on Season 30 – but probably not for the reason they were expecting. Rigsby, 34, tested positive for COVID-19 days after his partner Burke, 37, began her quarantine after a positive result. “I have really mild symptoms: Congestion, a little bit of a headache, cough,” Rigsby said in an Instagram post.foxwilmington.com
Comments / 0