Georgia Dem would rather keep Confederate monument than raise Clarence Thomas statue
A Georgia Democrat has denounced the idea of raising a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas statue, saying she would prefer to keep a Confederate monument. The proposal to display a statue of Thomas on the Georgia statehouse grounds has proved divisive among the legislature. Georgia Republicans have strongly endorsed the plan, but Georgia Democrats have taken a more hardline opposition.foxwilmington.com
