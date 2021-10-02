CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia Dem would rather keep Confederate monument than raise Clarence Thomas statue

By Peter Aitken
 9 days ago

A Georgia Democrat has denounced the idea of raising a statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas statue, saying she would prefer to keep a Confederate monument. The proposal to display a statue of Thomas on the Georgia statehouse grounds has proved divisive among the legislature. Georgia Republicans have strongly endorsed the plan, but Georgia Democrats have taken a more hardline opposition.

