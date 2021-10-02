Texas deputy finds humor with ‘Bony Express’ passenger

Rib tickler: A Texas driver attempted to cheat on the HOV lane on a Houston-area intersate with a bony passenger. (Ted Heap, Harris County Constable Precinct 5)

HOUSTON — Call it a “humerus” post, one that should tickle your funny bone.

Halloween is more than four weeks away, but that did not stop one Texas driver from trying to pull a fast one on a Houston-area interstate.

Ted Heap, an officer with Harris County Constable Precinct 5, posted a photo on Facebook of a man driving in the high-occupancy lane of the highway in Katy with a skeleton as a passenger, KHOU reported.

At least the bony passenger, who was wearing a baseball cap, was also wearing a seat belt.

The puns were flying in Heap’s post.

“They had a feeling in their bones that something wasn’t right,” the deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our deputies saw right through the ruse and issued the driver a bone-afide citation. After a sternum lecture, deputies wished him bone voyage!”

Those carpool lanes are meant for vehicles with two or more people, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. Skeletons do not count.

Heap did not say whether the deputies on patrol were part of a skeleton crew.

