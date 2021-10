What’s wrong or right with the current administration. Within, let voters know if you like the strong-mayor system. When I became mayor, systems at the city were old and obsolete. They didn’t work. Credit card numbers were stored on sticky notes. The integrity of our financial systems were in jeopardy. The McHard Report said, and I agreed, city government needed change, and we’ve made big changes. I immediately instituted strong financial controls to prevent fraud and abuse of public funds and solved the system failures revealed in the scathing audit released on the city’s past lack of financial accountability.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO