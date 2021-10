With more in-person shows taking place and more attendees crossing international borders, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks were the closest to pre-pandemic normalcy as they have been since 2019. The abundance of denim on the runway added to the familiarity. From using denim as a grounding piece for more courageous designs, to shredded, embellished and deconstructed statement pieces, the universal fabric was a part of the most talked-about Spring/Summer 2022 collections. The buzziest collaboration of the season, Fendace, produced some of the most logo-laden denim looks. The Versace and Fendi mashup, which saw Donatella Versace swap roles with Kim Jones, Fendi’s...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 HOURS AGO