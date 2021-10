We asked you to tell us about your most memorable professors at Puget Sound. Here are your stories. I was so fortunate to walk into Bruce Lind’s math class my first semester as a nervous, timid freshman. Dr. Lind was consistently kind, patient, and willing to help outside of class. Plus, his teaching made the subjects so easy to understand. I went from avoiding math classes in high school to taking every math class he taught in my time at Puget Sound, resulting in a minor in math. When I had the opportunity to teach math at the high school and community college levels, I tried to emulate how well Dr. Lind explained the concepts. And I tried to also be as kind and patient with my students; you never know whose life you may change.

TACOMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO