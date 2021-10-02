CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Italy OKs simultaneous administration of COVID vaccine with flu shot

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry has given its green light for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time, it said in a statement on Saturday. Earlier this week a British study found it was safe for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine...

