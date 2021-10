SPONSORED: Nations Auction reschedules Saturday sale

The Eastern New Mexico State Fair Junior Livestock Sale on Saturday involved 114 animals belonging to 4-H and FFA youth who placed in their categories during the week’s livestock shows, which featured about 1,080 exhibits. The auction raised more than $650,000 from buyers as well as individuals and groups contributing “add-ons,” according to one of the chairs of the event, James Duffey, who said money was still coming in as of Saturday afternoon. In this photo, Halle Munson, a Goddard High School FFA member, is shown with the steer that placed first in the exotic market beef category and sold for $6,500. Shane Hall serves as auctioneer. (Lisa Dunlap Photo)

ROSWELL, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO