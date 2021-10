OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Alabama rowing opens fall competition this weekend at the OCU Head of the Oklahoma, with two days of racing starting Saturday, Oct. 2. The Crimson Tide will are slated to compete in the Collegiate 8+, Novice 4+ and Collegiate 4+ on Saturday before breaking into singles and pairs races on Sunday. The competition is the first of two fall races for Alabama in 2021, with the Tide competing in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, Oct. 30 against Clemson at the Head of the Black Warrior River.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO