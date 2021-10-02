CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Derby hold Swansea to goalless draw at Pride Park

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uwo20_0cFCljyY00
Derby and Swansea played out a goalless draw (Barrington Coombs/PA) (PA Wire)

Derby delivered another spirited display to hold Swansea to a 0-0 draw at rainswept Pride Park.

Swansea dominated for long periods of the game but only forced Ryan Allsop into one serious save in the game.

Derby, who were docked 12 points after going into administration two weeks ago, could have snatched a second victory in four days but for Ben Hamer, who made a triple save to deny Tom Lawrence early in the second half.

Swansea made a confident start and forced Allsop into action in the eighth minute.

Joel Piroe made a good run down the left and played the ball across for Korey Smith 10 yards out, but Allsop got down to his right to block the shot.

Piroe had a good chance in the 15th minute when he burst into the box but was tackled as he tried to turn inside a defender and Derby cleared.

Swansea were getting plenty of possession around the Derby penalty area and Piroe had a shot on the turn deflected behind before Joel Latibeaudiere headed wide at the back post in the 23rd minute.

Derby were struggling to get out of their own half, but for all their dominance, Swansea had not tested Allsop since that early save and they came close to conceding in the 35th minute.

Jason Knight pounced on a loose pass and surged into the box before firing in a low cross which flashed across the six-yard box.

Swansea controlled most of the first half, but Derby had worked hard to restrict them to one shot on target.

Derby had their first attempt at goal in the 52nd minute when Knight fired at Hamer from distance, but the goalkeeper was called into more significant action a minute later.

Lawrence broke away but Hamer blocked his drive before saving the next two shots from the Wales international.

Derby were having their best period and it needed a great tackle from Jamie Paterson to deny Knight when he was poised to strike.

Swansea responded with an attack that saw the ball pinballing around inside the area, but Derby’s defence again stood firm.

The visitors had another chance in the 75th minute when Jake Bidwell crossed from the left, but Smith could not get over his header at the back post and Allsop saved easily.

Derby almost caught Swansea on the break in the 83rd minute. However, Lawrence could not get enough power in his shot to trouble Hamer.

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Derby County 1-0 Reading: Royals Edged Out At Pride Park

If I could sum up that performance in one word, it would probably be ‘meh’. After the highs of the last three results, tonight was a bit frustrating, wasn’t it? Reading never really got going, and Derby looked right up for it - as you would expect, considering their current predicament.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Cottage Talk Combo: Fulham’s Draw & Swansea City Preview

This episode is a look back at the 1-1 draw for Fulham against Bristol City, and later on we previewed the upcoming match against Swansea City. We also talked about the online abuse young Fulham supporter Rhys Porter has dealt with, and the response from the club and the supporters to rally around him.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Kelle Roos set to return for Derby against Swansea

Kelle Roos is expected to return to the Derby starting line-up when the Rams host Swansea. The 29-year-old should replace Ryan Allsop in goal after serving a one-match ban for his red card in the defeat at Sheffield United. Phil Jagielka missed the home win against Reading in midweek with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Knight
Person
Jake Bidwell
Person
Ben Hamer
Person
Ryan Allsop
Person
Tom Lawrence
Person
Korey Smith
chatsports.com

Ian Wright slams 'poor' Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey in Arsenal's goalless draw at Brighton... and hints Alexandre Lacazette should have started instead of club captain as he 'links the play better'

Ian Wright believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Partey delivered 'poor' performances at Brighton and lamented Arsenal's inability to launch effective counter attacks in their goalless draw on the south coast. Aubameyang, 32, and Partey, 28, were the two most senior players out on the pitch for Mikel Arteta's men, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes is seen searching for his TOOTH after collision with Robert Sanchez in goalless draw at Brighton... and it's the SECOND time in a row the Brazilian has lost one against the Seagulls!

You could say Arsenal were pretty toothless after failing to find the back of the net in their goalless draw at Brighton, and so too - it turns out - was Gabriel Magalhaes. Incredibly, for the second time in a row against the Seagulls, the Brazilian defender ended up losing a tooth - this time after a challenge with goalkeeper Robert Sanchez during the 0-0 draw at the AMEX Stadium.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swansea#Uk
newschain

Queen’s Park return to League One summit after draw with Montrose

Queen’s Park returned to the top of the Scottish League One table but had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Montrose. Luca Connell’s free-kick against the bar was the closest either side came in the first half, and it was the hosts who took the lead in the 54th minute when Michael Doyle’s chip found Connor Smith, and he slotted in after going around the goalkeeper.
SOCCER
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
kfgo.com

Soccer-Manchester United held to 2-2 draw by Manchester City in WSL derby

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United scored two second-half goals but Manchester City, who had 10 players for most of the match after Georgia Stanway was sent off, grabbed a point in a thrilling 2-2 draw in their Women’s Super League derby clash on Saturday. Visitors City saw Stanway dismissed...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chiedozie Ogbene reflects on ‘special night’ after Republic end wait for a win

Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for believing in him after marking his elevation to the international stage with a first senior goal for his country.The 24-year-old Rotherham winger came off the bench in Baku to score the final goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Azerbaijan which finally ended Kenny’s wait for a first competitive victory at the 13th time of asking.It was just Ogbene’s second cap with his first in a friendly draw with Hungary in June making him the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.Asked about his goal,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Andorra vs England prediction: How will World Cup qualifier play out?

England face Andorra in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup on Saturday evening as the Three Lions look to consolidate their place at the top of Group I.England are currently in pole position to clinch the sole automatic qualification spot for the World Cup in Qatar, four points clear of Albania and five points ahead of Poland having each played six games.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and match updates as England play AndorraGareth Southgate’s side have the luxury of some straightforward fixtures to see out the campaign, with a trip to group minnows San Marino awaiting on the final day of...
SOCCER
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
Yardbarker

Mark Halsey column: Offside rule is an ass but Kylian Mbappe’s goal had to stand in Nations League final

There’s already been a great deal of debate over the goal which won France the Nations League title on Sunday night, and I don’t really intend to add fuel to the fire. The law is very clear in the sense that standing in an offside position isn’t an offence in itself. It’s only when a player becomes active or, perhaps, is blocking a goalkeepers line of vision that he’s likely to be flagged or reviewed by VAR.
SOCCER
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy