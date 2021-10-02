CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Chris Kane bags brace as St Johnstone ease past Dundee in Tayside derby

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ff496_0cFClZ6A00
Christopher Kane netted a first-half brace for St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Chris Kane scored a quick-fire first-half brace as St Johnstone claimed maximum points from a 3-1 cinch Premiership victory over Dundee in a dominant display from the hosts in the Tayside derby.

Kane bagged his double inside an nine-minute period in the opening period before Stevie May put any possible Dundee resolve to bed early in the second half.

The visitors netted a consolation through Ryan Sweeney with 15 minutes left to end an unwanted record of five games without a goal prior to the match.

It was a victory befitting for Liam Craig, who became St Johnstone’s record appearance holder – beating Steven Anderson – in featuring for the 442nd time. Craig was rewarded for this outstanding achievement by getting the captain’s armband for the day.

The home side took the lead after 31 minutes as Shaun Rooney detected Michael O’Halloran in space on the right-hand side before finding Kane, who blasted an excellent first-time effort into the net.

Kane made it 2-0 nine minutes later after David Wotherspoon cut the Dundee defence open from the right with May finding space before sending a lovely delivery across goal and finding the talisman for his brace.

St Johnstone continued their dominance early in the second half and May turned from provider to goalscorer 45 seconds after the restart to extend the hosts’ lead further.

Dundee were found exposed again on the right flank and O’Halloran found May, who picked out the bottom corner with a cute finish.

Proceedings then began to hit a lull, however, the home side were in search for more with Rooney coming close with a speculative 35-yard effort which goalkeeper Adam Legzdins gathered with ease.

Rooney was unlucky not to score from a set-piece like he did from his exploits at Dens Park in the corresponding fixture 10 days ago as his stinging header towards goal was cleared off the line by Paul McGowan.

Dundee pulled a goal back after 74 minutes, ending a goal drought that amassed five matches.

Paul McMullan delivered a great delivery from the left finding Sweeney, who rose well to guide the ball beyond the reach of Zander Clark for Dundee’s first goal at McDiarmid Park since December 2017.

The visitors continued to ask St Johnstone questions in an attempt to retrieve something from the match in the closing stages.

A McMullan cross from the left found Cammy Kerr, who sent a downward header towards goal but Clark pushed the ball past the side-netting to the relief of St Johnstone who moved up to eighth, while their opponents remain rooted to the bottom of the table.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Hearts, St Johnstone

"It's just kind of kamikaze at the minute," says former manager Neil Lennon, who reckons Celtic may not have the players to fit into Ange Postecoglou's style of play after last night's heavy home defeat to Bayer Leverkusen demolition. (Daily Record) Glen Kamara's lawyer has labelled the abuse of the...
WORLD
newschain

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hails performance in victory over Dundee

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson was satisfied with his side’s dominant performance as they claimed a 3-1 cinch Premiership victory over rivals Dundee at McDiarmid Park. A Chris Kane brace was the dream start from the home side, who netted within a nine-minute period in their aspiration to claim all three points, before Stevie May killed the game as a contest, 45 seconds after the restart.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cammy Kerr
Person
Ryan Sweeney
Person
Zander Clark
Person
Shaun Rooney
Person
Liam Craig
Person
Steven Anderson
Person
Adam Legzdins
BBC

David Wotherspoon banned for three Euro ties as St Johnstone and Aberdeen are fined

St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon has been suspended for three European games and the Perth club and Aberdeen fined after their Europa Conference League exits. Aberdeen must pay £4,300 following a pitch invasion during their 3-1 defeat by Qarabag at Pittodrie. St Johnstone have been fined £1,900 by European governing...
UEFA
newschain

Liam Craig set for new St Johnstone appearance record

St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig will break the club’s all-time appearance record if he faces Dundee on Saturday. Craig will overtake former team-mate Steven Anderson when he lands his 442nd appearance. Saints are likely to be without James Brown (hamstring), Murray Davidson (back), Cammy MacPherson (shoulder), Liam Gordon (knee) and...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dens Park#Mcdiarmid Park#The Tayside Derby
newschain

Blackpool injury problems easing ahead of derby against Blackburn

Gary Madine and Demetri Mitchell could feature for Blackpool in the Lancashire derby against Blackburn. The pair were brought back into the fold and handed their first starts of the season against Hull in midweek after recovering from injury. Jordan Gabriel could also be involved as he returns to the...
SOCCER
newschain

Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison bag braces as Harrogate hit Scunthorpe for six

Jack Muldoon and Alex Pattison both scored twice as a record Harrogate league crowd of 3,180 were treated to a 6-1 thrashing of basement club Scunthorpe. Braces from Muldoon and Pattison, as well as a Jack Diamond strike, saw Town lead 5-0 at the break and, although Harry Davis replied in the second half, Danilo Orsi’s penalty wrapped up the rout.
SOCCER
newschain

Elliott List bags brace as Stevenage share draw with Exeter

Elliott List’s brace earned Stevenage a point from an entertaining 2-2 draw with Exeter. The Grecians went ahead when the in-form Sam Nombe latched on to George Ray’s long ball and slotted home his fourth goal in as many games. The advantage lasted until midway through the first half as...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Scott McTominay sends Scotland into raptures with late winner against Israel

Scott McTominay’s stoppage-time winner secured Scotland the most dramatic 3-2 World Cup qualifying victory over Israel at a soggy Hampden Park.On a day when relaxed Covid restrictions meant a capacity crowd of around 50,000, Israeli striker Eran Zahavi dampened down expectations after less than five minutes when he curled in a free-kick.Midfielder John McGinn levelled in the 29th minute with a drive but Munas Dabbur restored Israel’s lead two minutes later after the home side failed to defend a set-piece.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 First goals for Scotland don't more important than that.#SCOISR pic.twitter.com/Lb2rsGR6kq— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) October 9, 2021Lyndon Dykes had a...
WORLD
The Independent

Kevin Naiqama try brace leads St Helens to Grand Final glory

Departing centre Kevin Naiqama delivered the perfect leaving gift with a brace of tries to help St Helens complete a hat-trick of Grand Final victories in Super League’s showpiece game of the season.The Fiji captain, who is returning to Australia after three years in Super League, scored a try in each half to help his side to a 12-10 win over Catalans Dragons in front of a crowd of 45,177 at Old Trafford.It was the second lowest attendance in the 24 years of the Grand Final but still welcome after the 2020 showpiece was played behind closed doors at Hull’s...
RUGBY
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
The Independent

Chiedozie Ogbene reflects on ‘special night’ after Republic end wait for a win

Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for believing in him after marking his elevation to the international stage with a first senior goal for his country.The 24-year-old Rotherham winger came off the bench in Baku to score the final goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Azerbaijan which finally ended Kenny’s wait for a first competitive victory at the 13th time of asking.It was just Ogbene’s second cap with his first in a friendly draw with Hungary in June making him the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.Asked about his goal,...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy