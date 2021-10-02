Harry Pell scores late winner for Accrington against Ipswich

Harry Pell scored late on for Accrington (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

Harry Pell scored a late winner as Accrington celebrated a much-needed 2-1 victory over Ipswich in Sky Bet League One.

Stanley had fallen down the table after four games without a win, including a 5-1 thumping by Oxford on Tuesday, but goals from Colby Bishop and Pell saw them win at the Wham Stadium.

After scoring six in midweek, Ipswich were buoyant but there was only one shot on target in the first half and that was their goal.

Bersant Celina sent Macauley Bonne clean through on 38 minutes and the striker stroked the ball past keeper Toby Savin. The on-loan QPR striker now has eight goals this season.

Stanley equalised on 50 minutes when Yeboah Amankwah’s ball into the box was flicked on by Pell into the path of Bishop and he turned and fired the ball low past Vaclav Hladky.

This opened the game up with Accrington on top, Hladky pushing over a Bishop strike on the hour mark.

Stanley took the lead after 79 minutes when Sean McConville’s ball into the box found midfielder Pell and he rifled home.