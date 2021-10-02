Ilias Chair grabs winner as QPR edge out Preston in five-goal thriller

Ilias Chair won the game for QPR (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Ilias Chair scored the winner as QPR came from behind to beat Preston 3-2 in a thrilling match at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Lyndon Dykes put the hosts ahead and Emil Riis Jakobsen equalised for Preston, who had drawn their previous five league matches.

Josh Earl’s first senior goal put the visitors ahead in the opening minute of the second half but Rangers scored twice in the space of three minutes to turn the match in their favour.

Defender Jimmy Dunne levelled after 71 minutes and Chair then struck to send the west London side into the international break with a healthy 18 points.

A counter-attack initiated by goalkeeper Seny Dieng led to QPR going ahead in the 17th minute.

Dieng threw the ball out to Chair, who galloped into the Preston half and found Andre Gray.

Greg Cunningham failed to deal with Gray’s first-time cross into the penalty area and Dykes capitalised by digging the ball out from under the Preston defender to score his fourth goal of the season.

But QPR were themselves undone by a counter-attack 10 minutes later.

They have been exciting to watch under boss Mark Warburton but often defensively vulnerable.

The R’s are the only team to have scored in all of their Championship matches this season – and have found the net in 25 consecutive games in all competitions.

However, they have a tendency to dominate possession and then concede goals against the run of play and it was a familiar story when Jakobsen equalised with his eighth goal of the campaign.

Sean Maguire swung in a fine ball from the left towards the Danish striker, who got away from Dunne and slotted the ball through the legs of Dieng.

QPR’s defensive shortcomings were evident again as they conceded straight after the interval.

Again Maguire was involved, sending in a cross which cannoned off Dieng’s shin towards Earl, presenting him with a simple tap-in.

Rangers thought they had levelled when Dykes headed in Rob Dickie’s cross, but the striker was offside.

They did draw level shortly afterwards when Chair’s free-kick ricocheted towards Dunne, who netted from close range.

Dykes did superbly in the build-up to the winner, showing great determination to nod the ball back to Charlie Austin despite being on the ground.

Austin’s shot was saved by goalkeeper Daniel Iversen but the ball then fell to Chair, who fired home.