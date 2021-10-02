Partick Thistle ease to victory against Ayr

Ayr manager Jim Duffy saw his side well beaten at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Jim Duffy’s first game since he was confirmed as Ayr manager ended in defeat as Partick beat his side 4-0 in the cinch Championship.

Ayr were unbeaten in Duffy’s four matches in interim charge following the departure of David Hopkin.

But Partick took the lead after 34 minutes at Firhill on Saturday when a cross from Scott Tiffoney was headed in by Zak Rudden.

They went 2-0 up shortly before half-time after Cammy Smith scored from Brian Graham’s cross.

After more good work from Tiffoney in the 72nd minute, Rudden got his second.

And Graham rounded off a great day for Partick, who had lost their last three games, when he made it 4-0 five minutes from time.