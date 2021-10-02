CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Partick Thistle ease to victory against Ayr

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0adi8E_0cFClLzE00
Ayr manager Jim Duffy saw his side well beaten at Firhill (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

Jim Duffy’s first game since he was confirmed as Ayr manager ended in defeat as Partick beat his side 4-0 in the cinch Championship.

Ayr were unbeaten in Duffy’s four matches in interim charge following the departure of David Hopkin.

But Partick took the lead after 34 minutes at Firhill on Saturday when a cross from Scott Tiffoney was headed in by Zak Rudden.

They went 2-0 up shortly before half-time after Cammy Smith scored from Brian Graham’s cross.

After more good work from Tiffoney in the 72nd minute, Rudden got his second.

And Graham rounded off a great day for Partick, who had lost their last three games, when he made it 4-0 five minutes from time.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Kyle Benedictus brace boosts Raith above Partick Thistle

A double from Kyle Benedictus helped Raith to a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle in the cinch Championship. Dario Zanatta opened the scoring in the 21st minute, with Benedictus doubling the advantage in the 63rd minute and then grabbing his second 14 minutes later. Kyle Turner pulled one back for...
WORLD
BBC

Glasgow City beat Partick Thistle return to SWPL 1 summit

Glasgow City returned to the top of SWPL 1 after two second-half goals saw off a battling Partick Thistle at Petershill Park. On-loan Celtic forward London Pollard gave newly promoted Thistle a shock lead after 10 minutes. However, Cailin Michie scored either side of half-time to turn the game in...
SOCCER
BBC

SWPL: Celtic v Partick Thistle & Hibernian v Rangers live with the BBC

Sunday's SWPL match between Celtic and Partick Thistle (14:00 BST) will be shown live on the BBC Sport website. Celtic are level on points with leaders Glasgow City, while Thistle have one win from three outings in what is their first season in the top flight. From 16:00, BBC Alba...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cammy Smith
Person
Scott Tiffoney
Person
David Hopkin
Person
Zak Rudden
Yardbarker

Watch: Highlights as Celtic Women trounce Partick Thistle

Celtic FC Women entertained Partick Thistle yesterday. Thistle are new to SPFL1 this season following last season’s late promotion, after Forfar Farmington were unable to supply a side for top flight action. Goals from Kathleen McGovern, Maria Olafsdottir Gros, Mengyu Shen and an exceptional hat-trick from Charlie Wellings gave Celtic the victory.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ayr#Thistle
bryantbulldogs.com

Mabe scores first-career goal in road victory against SFBK

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - The Bryant University men's soccer team defeated last year's Northeast Conference champions, St. Francis Brooklyn, by a score of 2-0 on the road. This is the first time in program history that the Bulldogs have won in Brooklyn. The Black and Gold's last win over SFBK was...
BROOKLYN, NY
Kemmerer Gazette

Rangers battle to the last against Buffalos in 21-20 victory

It was a far cry from their last home game just a few weeks ago, when the final score was a disastrous 46-6 for the Rangers against the Wheatland Bulldogs. Instead, last Friday night’s game saw the Kemmerer Rangers triumph over the Mountain View Buffalos in a bitter 21-20 contest.
KEMMERER, WY
Sleepy Eye Herald Dispatch

Indians come out strong against Greyhounds, claim first victory

The Sleepy Eye Indians football team put it all together and came away with their first win of the season Friday, Sept. 24 defeating New Ulm Cathedral 18-8. This was a 4 p.m. game at busy Johnson Park in New Ulm. New Ulm Cathedral took the opening kickoff of the...
SLEEPY EYE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
nonpareilonline.com

Falcons fall against Mount Ayr

St. Albert football struggled to slow down Mounty Ayu junior quarterback Jaixen Frost and company in a 53-0 loss on the road. The loss drops the Falcons to 0-5 on the season. Head coach Jake Driver is hoping to see his team bounce back before senior night next week. "We...
FOOTBALL
The Independent

Oliver Skipp determined to ensure England U21 do not suffer fresh Andorra upset

Oliver Skipp will warn England Under-21s’ rookies against another Andorra upset.The Tottenham midfielder knows the Young Lions cannot afford a second shock after they lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 in Slovenia on Thursday.A year ago England were held to a surprise 3-3 draw by Andorra en route to qualifying for Euro 2021.Max Aarons and Curtis Jones are the only starters left from the game and Skipp – who was an unused substitute – will stress to the squad what happened last time ahead of Monday’s Euro 2023 qualifier at the Estadi Nacional d’Andorra.“Definitely. The boys who’ve been there...
SPORTS
The Independent

‘Spartan’ Tyson Fury delivers as England look forward – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from October 10.BoxingTyson Fury delivered.Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021WE ARE SPARTANS ⚔️ Thank you #TeamFury 👊🏽👑 pic.twitter.com/wFLRpcxZDx— TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021Wow. What a fight that was @Tyson_Fury 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #TysonWilder3— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) October 10, 2021Incredible that fight ! @Tyson_Fury @BronzeBomber— Gary Neville (@GNev2) October 10, 2021That’s why @Tyson_Fury !! The Best … What an incredible fight...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy