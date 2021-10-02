VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 Copies of the Stauffer Center for Strings' New "Stauffer Collection" CD
The disc features a varied collection of works recorded by the Stauffer Center for Strings' Professors, alumni, and the world-class guest musicians who will collaborate with the new elite learning center during the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year — including Salvatore Accardo, Bruno Giuranna, Antonio Meneses, Francesca Dego, Nemanja Radulovic, Sergej Krylov, Lisa Batiashvili, Daniel Hope, Aleksey Igudesman, Roby Lakatos, Ödön Rácz, and Avi Avital.theviolinchannel.com
