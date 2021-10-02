CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

VC GIVEAWAY | Win 1 of 5 Copies of the Stauffer Center for Strings' New "Stauffer Collection" CD

theviolinchannel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe disc features a varied collection of works recorded by the Stauffer Center for Strings' Professors, alumni, and the world-class guest musicians who will collaborate with the new elite learning center during the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year — including Salvatore Accardo, Bruno Giuranna, Antonio Meneses, Francesca Dego, Nemanja Radulovic, Sergej Krylov, Lisa Batiashvili, Daniel Hope, Aleksey Igudesman, Roby Lakatos, Ödön Rácz, and Avi Avital.

theviolinchannel.com

Comments / 0

Related
theviolinchannel.com

OUT NOW | Cremona Stauffer Center for Strings Releases "Stauffer Collection" CD

The new Stauffer Center for Strings in Cremona, Italy, will be launched tomorrow, October 1, 2021. In conjunction, its first CD, "Stauffer Collection," was recently released. The disc features a varied collection of pieces recorded by the academy's highly-respected Maestros, including Salvatore Accardo, Bruno Giuranna, and Antonio Meneses — in addition to alumni musicians Francesca Dego, Nemanja Radulovic, and Sergej Krylov.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

VC LIVE | Dorothy Delay Masterclass Series Presents: VC Young Artist Zlatomir Fung

We’re coming to you this evening from Michigan State University College of Music for the Dorothy DeLay MasterClass Series. Zlatomir Fung was the first American in four decades and the youngest musician ever to win First Prize at the International Tchaikovsky Competition Cello Division. In 2019, he signed to Kirshbaum...
MUSIC
ghostcultmag.com

GIVEAWAY: Win a Black Sabbath “Technical Ecstasy” Poster!

Heavy Metal legends Black Sabbath will see a deluxe boxed set elease for their 1976 album Technical Ecstasy, October 1st via BMG. The record, their seventh, originally reached #13 in the U.K. and was certified gold in the U.S. The collection includes a newly remastered version of the original, a brand-new mix by Steven Wilson, plus more than 90 minutes of previously unreleased outtakes, alternative mixes and live tracks. Technical Ecstasy: Super Deluxe Edition will be available on October 1st as a 4-CD set and 5-LP set on 180-gram black vinyl. Both the 4-CD and 5-LP versions are available for pre-order now at the link below. The remastered studio album will be available the same day on digital download and streaming services. You can win a Black Sabbath “Technical Ecstasy” Poster from Ghost Cult! Just head over to our Instagram and comment on our post with your favorite original member of Sabbath to enter to win. Open to UK residents only. Full Giveaway rules below.
MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

Young Concert Artists International Auditions Announce Semi-Finalists

The preliminary round of the 2021 YCA International Auditions has concluded, following live auditions in NYC throughout the month of September, YCA’s first-ever west coast auditions at The Colburn School in Lost Angeles, and recorded auditions submitted from artists around the world. On Sunday, October 31, the final auditions will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Communications#Deutsche Grammophon#Universal Italia#German#Universal Music#The Violin Channel Llc
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Variety

Former Biohazard and Fear Factory Manager Scott Koenig Dies at 57

Scott Koenig, former manager of the metal bands Biohazard and Fear Factory and a veteran of the early Def Jam Records/ Rush Communications company that managed or released albums by the Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Slayer and others, has died. He was 57; the cause of death was not announced at the time of this article’s publication. A native of Staten Island, Koenig got his start as “the metal guy” at Vinyl Mania and It’s Only Rock n’ Roll, two of the many major record stores in New York’s Greenwich Village during the 1980s. He attended New York University with Rick Rubin...
CELEBRITIES
wearemoviegeeks.com

WAMG Giveaway: Win the Blu-ray of the New Shocker FRIED BARRY

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to the horror film, FRIED BARRY from Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural. RLJE Films will release. FRIED BARRY on VOD, Digital HD, DVD and Blu-Ray on October 5, 2021. Check...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
theviolinchannel.com

NEW MUSIC TUESDAY | Composer Pascal Zavaro's New Concerto for Violin and Orchestra

Dedicated to violinist Julia Fischer, the concerto was commissioned by Radio France. "The piece has been written under the impression of Jean-Michel Basquiat’s paintings," Pascal Zavaro told the Julia Fisher Club. "In the middle of the ’80s, he appeared like a comet in the sky of New York’s contemporary arts....
MUSIC
Variety

Madonna Takes to Harlem for a Basement Performance, Parades Through Streets With Jon Batiste (Watch)

On Friday night in New York City, Madonna, joined by Jon Batiste, his band and a small group of fans, gave an intimate cabaret performance in the basement of Marcus Samuelsson’s restaurant Red Rooster, before spilling out into the Harlem streets for a 2 a.m. parade set to “Like a Prayer.” The midnight cabaret turned New Orleans-style street party rang in Friday’s release of “Madame X,” a documentary concert film of Madonna’s 2019 tour, released by Paramount Plus. (See video excerpts from the performance and parade, below.) “Obviously, Madame X has been born,” Madonna said to the basement crowd, dressed in a black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

French Oscar Hopeful ‘Happening’ To Hold North American Premiere at Chicago Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Audrey Diwan’s “Happening,” one of the three shortlisted films to represent France for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards, will make its North American premiere at the Chicago Film Festival as part of the Global Currants and Women in Cinema program on Saturday, Oct. 17. “Happening” (L’événement) had its world premiere at the 78th Venice Film Festival, winning the Golden Lion, making Diwan one of only five women who have ever won since 1949. Just acquired by IFC Films and Film Nation, the film is an adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s eponymous novel that looks back on her experience with abortion when it was...
MOVIES
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of HIGH STAKES by Iris Johansen!

This giveaway is sponsored by Grand Central Publishing and Iris Johansen’s High Stakes. All bets are off as #1 New York Times bestselling author Iris Johansen introduces gambler Logan Tanner. He lives the exhilarating life of a professional gambler, but all the glitz and glamor hide a dark and violent past as an extractor—a world that comes rushing back to him when the beautiful and innocent Lara Balkon enters his life. Logan is drawn into a conflict between two Russian mafia bosses over Lara, her life hanging in the balance. But Tanner will discover that Lara is a force to be reckoned with in her own right.
HOBBIES
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of One-Hour Comfort

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of One-Hour Comfort: Quick, Cozy, Modern Dishes for All Your Cravings by America’s Test Kitchen (America’s Test Kitchen, 2021). (ARV $29.99) Note: You can enter this...
FOOD & DRINKS
New Haven Register

Billy Strings wins bluegrass entertainer of the year award

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grammy-winning bluegrass musician Billy Strings won entertainer of the year at the genre's top awards show, a major feat for the 28-year-old guitarist who beat out veteran performers. The International Bluegrass Music Association's Bluegrass Music Awards were handed out Thursday in Raleigh, North Carolina, where Strings...
RALEIGH, NC
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of THE WISH by Nicholas Sparks!

This giveaway is sponsored by Grand Central Publishing. From the author of The Notebook and The Return comes a novel about the enduring legacy of first love and the decisions that haunt us forever. Renowned travel photographer Maggie Dawes is unexpectedly grounded over Christmas, struggling to come to terms with a sobering medical diagnosis. Increasingly dependent on a young assistant, she finds herself becoming close to him. And as they count down the last days of the season together, she begins to tell him the story of another Christmas, decades earlier—and the love that set her on a course she never could have imagined.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of Bourdain

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of Bourdain: The Definitive Oral Biography by Laurie Woolever (Ecco, 2021). (ARV $29.99) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per...
CELEBRITIES
leitesculinaria.com

Win A Copy of The Beer Bible

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. Fill in the giveaway information, and you’ll be entered to win a copy of The Beer Bible by Jeff Alworth (Workman Publishing Company, 2021). (ARV $24.95) Note: You can enter this giveaway one (1) time per e-mail address per...
RECIPES
bookriot.com

Win a Copy of THE CITADEL OF WHISPERS by Kazim Ali!

Shucks, this giveaway is closed! Check out our other giveaways here, or subscribe to our giveaways newsletter to be notified about future giveaways. This giveaway is sponsored by The Citadel of Whispers, on sale from Choose Your Own Adventure®. The first book of its kind, The Citadel of Whispers expands...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Bruno Mars and Anderson Paak Announce Album Release Date for ‘An Evening With Silk Sonic’

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak have announced that their new collaborative album under the Silk Sonic banner, “An Evening With Silk Sonic,” will be available on all digital streaming platforms Nov. 12. No song titles for the yet-to-be-released tracks were revealed as part of the announcement, but the album will include the two hits already out from the duo, “Skate” and “Leave the Door Open,” both of which bolstered excitement for the upcoming album over the past year. “Leave the Door Open” premiered March 4 alongside an official music video, directed by Mars and Florent Déchard, earning over 400 million views....
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Win a copy of In The Heights on Blu-ray and CD

Win a copy of IN THE HEIGHTS on Blu-Ray and a the Soundtrack on CD! Experience the cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big, as WARNER BROS announce the release of IN THE HEIGHTS, on Digital Download, 4K UHD, Blu-Ray and DVD on 27th September 2021.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy