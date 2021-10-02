CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Nottingham Forest coast to comfortable victory at Birmingham

By Video
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mC7Bk_0cFCkqew00
Lewis Grabban opened the scoring for Forest (PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Cooper continued his unbeaten start to life at Nottingham Forest with a convincing 3-0 win over Birmingham at St Andrews.

Forest scored three goals away from home in back-to-back games for the first time since February 2015 as goals from Lewis Grabban, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence lifted the Reds into 17th place.

Grabban netted his fourth goal in six games with a terrific right-footed finish from the edge of the area and his second is consecutive games against the Blues before Yates headed Philip Zinckernagel’s corner into the net from a corner.

Defender Spence piled more misery onto Lee Bowyer and Birmingham, who are now five without a win, with his first goal in a year less than 10 minutes into the second half.

Despite losing three of their previous four games, Birmingham showed their intentions early on and could have taken the lead through either Jeremie Bela, Lukas Jutkiewicz or Tahith Chong. Bela saw his volley just miss the target after good work from Chong before Brice Samba’s diving save denied Jutkiewicz.

From the resulting corner, Chong’s strike across goal struck the post and there were no players in blue to tap the rebound home before Forest managed to clear the ball.

But despite the early pressure, Cooper’s side opened the scoring with their first shot on goal through captain Grabban. Jack Colback easily dispossessed Chong on the halfway line before the striker picked his spot and fired past Matija Sarkic for his sixth career goal against the Blues.

The home side’s set-pieces continued to cause problems for the Forest backline and they struck the post for a second time from Jutkiewicz’s header from a Bela free-kick.

But after Bella’s poor back-pass nearly handed Grabban his fifth goal of the season, Forest doubled their lead from a set-piece themselves. Zinckernagel’s corner was headed into the ground and into the net by Yates for his first goal since February.

Forest made it three and killed any momentum Birmingham had coming from Bowyer’s half-time talk eight minutes into the second half with Spence’s first goal for the club.

Grabban picked the ball up on the left, played Zinckernagel in the middle and the Danish winger slotted the ball behind Bela and Spence arrowed the ball past Sarkic at his front post to cause pandemonium amongst the 1,188 travelling Forest fans.

Kristian Pedersen had two chances to cut the deficit on two separate occasions. The first one saw the wing-back header into the ground and over before seeing another attempt cleared off the line by Grabban.

Bowyer threw Chuks Aneke, Riley McGree and Troy Deeney on in an attempt to score their first goal in four games, but the back five of Forest remained firm and neither substitute failed to muster any opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Steve Cooper hails Nottingham Forest captain Lewis Grabban

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper heaped praise on captain Lewis Grabban after the 33-year-old scored the opener in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Birmingham. Grabban and Ryan Yates stormed Cooper’s side into a two-goal lead in the first half before Djed Spence netted his first goal in a year to earn the Reds their first win at St Andrews since 2015.
SPORTS
newschain

Aapo Halme missing for Barnsley’s game with Nottingham Forest

Barnsley defender Aapo Halme has been ruled out of the home game against Nottingham Forest. The Finnish centre-half sustained a knock in training on Sunday following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackpool. Boss Markus Schopp will also be without assistants Tonda Eckert and Joseph Laumann, who have been suspended for their...
SOCCER
SkySports

QPR 2-0 Birmingham: Ilias Chair double fires Rangers to victory

Ilias Chair scored both goals as QPR returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Birmingham. Mark Warburton's side rode their luck at times during an even first half but got the result they needed after three consecutive Championship defeats. Chair gave them the lead in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Troy Deeney
Person
Jack Colback
Person
Riley Mcgree
Person
Ryan Yates
Person
Lee Bowyer
Person
Brice Samba
Person
Lukas Jutkiewicz
Person
Tahith Chong
Person
Matija Sarkic
Person
Djed Spence
Person
Lewis Grabban
newschain

Bayer Leverkusen coast to comfortable victory over Celtic

Celtic’s rebuilding work will continue after they suffered a 4-0 Europa League defeat by Bayer Leverkusen at Parkhead. The home side went toe-to-toe with the in-form Bundesliga outfit but after a mistake by midfielder David Turnbull in the 25th minute, 19-year-old Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie gave the visitors the crucial lead.
UEFA
BBC

Jordi Osei-Tutu: Nottingham Forest loanee 'nowhere near' return to action

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says defender Jordi Osei-Tutu is "nowhere near" a return to action. The 22-year-old, who is on a season-long loan at the City Ground, is back with parent club Arsenal for treatment to a hamstring injury. He made two appearances under previous boss Chris Hughton, and...
SOCCER
newschain

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could ring the changes against Forest

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer could make changes against Nottingham Forest as he looks for a first win in five Championship matches. Scott Hogan and Troy Deeney continued up front at QPR in midweek but Bowyer made a double substitution for the second game running which saw the pair replaced by Lukas Jutkiewicz and Chuks Aneke.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Watch: Pundit accuses Nottingham Forest players of cheating Chris Hughton

With Chris Hughton having become the latest manager to be sacked by Nottingham Forest, talkSPORT pundit, Simon Jordan, has called the first-team players out for their attitude. Forest were bottom of the Championship table before Derby County’s 12-point deduction saw them plummet to the foot of the division, and Jordan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nottingham Forest#Birmingham#St Andrews#Reds
The Independent

Georgia Stanway reveals she received abusive messages online after red card

Manchester City’s Georgia Stanway has revealed she received abusive messages on social media after her dismissal in Saturday’s derby against Manchester United England forward Stanway was shown a straight red card by referee Rebecca Welch 10 minutes before half-time in the 2-2 draw for her challenge on United winger Leah Galton.Stanway said on Twitter she was sorry for her dismissal and that there “was absolutely no malice intended” when she made the tackle.pic.twitter.com/pSLyRWXo4u— Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) October 10, 2021“I’m glad Leah was OK and able to carry on with the game,” Stanway wrote.“A huge thank you to my Man City...
SOCCER
The Independent

Pressure on Switzerland in Northern Ireland qualifier, insists Steven Davis

Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis believes all the pressure is on Switzerland going into Saturday’s crunch World Cup qualifier in Geneva.The visitors start the match three points behind the Swiss in the battle for second place and a play-off berth from Group C, knowing a win would keep their fate in their own hands but that a defeat would be a massive blow to hopes of reaching Qatar 2022.Even so, Davis believes home expectation mean it is the Swiss, ranked 15th in the world compared to Northern Ireland’s 47th, who carry the greater burdens.😃 One day out 📸 #GAWA pic.twitter.com/gYobhpCUmX— Northern...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard to miss Nations League play-off through injury

Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard will miss Belgium’s clash with Italy in Turin to determine who finishes third in the UEFA Nations League final four tournament on Sunday with “muscle overloads”, coach Roberto Martinez said.Having lost to France in their Nations League semi-final on Thursday, Belgium face European champions Italy in the Juventus Stadium and will have to try to secure third spot without the pair ranked first and second in their all-time goalscoring list.“Romelu Lukaku is suffering from muscle overload, the same as Eden Hazard,” Martinez told a news conference on Saturday. “They’re not in best conditions to play....
FIFA
The Independent

Desperate for Danny: Ward joins the international goalkeepers who have blundered

Danny Ward joined a lengthy goalkeeping roll-call of shame with his own goal in Wales’ 2-2 World Cup qualifying draw in the Czech Republic Here, PA looks at some of the most shocking clangers between the international sticks.Rene Higuita, Cameroon 2 Colombia 1, World Cup 1990:On this day at the FIFA World Cup 📅: In 1990 Roger Milla scored twice in Naples to send Cameroon 🇨🇲 to the quarter-finals against Colombia 🇨🇴 with a little help from René Higuita.See all the action from the 2018 @FIFAWorldCup on @ITV pic.twitter.com/KEjAD85XrP— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 23, 2018Eccentric goalkeeper Higuita would later...
FIFA
The Independent

Chiedozie Ogbene reflects on ‘special night’ after Republic end wait for a win

Chiedozie Ogbene has thanked Republic of Ireland boss Stephen Kenny for believing in him after marking his elevation to the international stage with a first senior goal for his country.The 24-year-old Rotherham winger came off the bench in Baku to score the final goal in a 3-0 World Cup qualifier victory over Azerbaijan which finally ended Kenny’s wait for a first competitive victory at the 13th time of asking.It was just Ogbene’s second cap with his first in a friendly draw with Hungary in June making him the first African-born player to represent Ireland at senior level.Asked about his goal,...
SOCCER
The Independent

Bukayo Saka hails Tammy Abraham after striker caps England return with goal

Bukayo Saka has praised Tammy Abraham for adjusting to life in Italy as the England striker toasted his international return with a goal against Andorra.Abraham missed out on a place at Euro 2020 having fallen out of favour at Chelsea towards the end of last season.He opted to move to Roma in the summer and link up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital.Abraham has started the season well in Serie A and earned an England recall after being added to Gareth Southgate’s squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.The 24-year-old started against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

WSL results: Arsenal remain top of league with emphatic victory over Everton as Chelsea battle past Leicester

Arsenal remained top of the Women’s Super League this weekend by securing an emphatic 3-0 home victory over Everton, courtesy of goals from Katie McCabe, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Frida Maanum. The result on Sunday kept the north London side five points clear of second-placed Chelsea, who required late goals from Pernille Harder and Fran Kirby to see off visitors Leicester 2-0. Meanwhile, Tottenham stayed level on points with Chelsea but are below them in the table on goal difference after their 2-1 loss at Brighton. Rachel Williams was sent off for Spurs in between Brighton’s goals from Lee Geum-min and...
WORLD
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
newschain

newschain

39K+
Followers
95K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy