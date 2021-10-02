6 Quality-of-Life Improvements We Still Need in Pokemon Games

After another successful year for Nintendo and the Switch, the momentum of the hybrid console doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Following the latest Nintendo Direct, it’s clear that the Switch’s lineup in 2022 is set to be just as stacked as it was in preceding years, with titles releasing that should please the Nintendo faithful and, hopefully, bring in some new fans, too. Nintendo isn’t pulling any punches. Nearly every notable franchise from the company’s storied past is now represented in one form or another on the machine (F-Zero when?). If the Big N can keep this momentum up, we could see the Switch overtaking the PS2 as the best-selling console of all time. That’s if increasing competition from the far more powerful PS5 and Xbox Series X and S doesn’t slow sales.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO