Pharmaceuticals

Italy OKs simultaneous administration of COVID vaccine with flu shot

By Syndicated Content
101 WIXX
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (Reuters) – Italy’s health ministry has given its green light for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at the same time, it said in a statement on Saturday. Earlier this week a British study found it was safe for people to receive a COVID-19 vaccine...

