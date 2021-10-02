Court activity on Sept. 30: Dan Milz vs Monsanto Company

The St. Louis 22nd Judicial Circuit Court reported the following activities in the suit brought by Kent Williams against 3M Company, Ace Hardware Corporation, American International Industries Inc., Ao Smith Water Products Company, BW Ip International Inc., Basf Catalysts Llc, Brenntag North America Inc., Brenntag Specialties Inc., Charles B. Chrystal Company Inc., Cleaver Brooks Inc, Colgate Palmolive Company, Crane Co, Dap Products Inc, Electrolux Home Products Inc., Elementis Chemicals Inc, Excelsior Inc, Flowserve Corporation, Foster Wheeler Energy Corp., GG of Florida Inc., Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Itt Llc, John Crane Inc, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Kaiser Gypsum Company Inc., Kelly Moore Paint Company Inc., Klipfel Manufacturing Co., Laars Heating Systems Company, Llc Burnham, Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, Oc Keckley Company, Pfizer Inc, RT Vanderbilt Holding Company Inc., Raypack Inc, Riley Power Inc, Rogers Corporation, Soco West Inc., The William Powell Company, Trane Us Inc, Unilever Home & Personal Care USA, Union Carbide Corp., Vanderbilt Minerals Llc, Weil Mclain, Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc., Wyeth Holdings LLC and Zurn Industries LLC on Oct. 8.

