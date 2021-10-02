Union City Police Investigating Friday Evening Fatal Shooting

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating a Friday night shooting on Union City’s Queen Anne Drive that claimed the life of the victim.

According to the Union City police, officers were were dispatched to the 4200 block of Queen Anne Drive at approximately 8:31 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, the officers located a single victim with at least one gunshot wound. Life saving measures were undertaken, but the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is on-going. The motive for the shooting or information about a suspect has not been released.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.