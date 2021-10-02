CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, CA

Union City Police Investigating Friday Evening Fatal Shooting

CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=060iA5_0cFCiw1i00

UNION CITY (CBS SF) — Homicide detectives were investigating a Friday night shooting on Union City’s Queen Anne Drive that claimed the life of the victim.

According to the Union City police, officers were were dispatched to the 4200 block of Queen Anne Drive at approximately 8:31 p.m.

When they arrived on scene, the officers located a single victim with at least one gunshot wound. Life saving measures were undertaken, but the victim succumbed to their injuries.

The investigation is on-going. The motive for the shooting or information about a suspect has not been released.

The identity of the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Triple Shooting in Downtown Hayward; Suspects at Large

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — Three people were injured in a shooting in downtown Hayward early Saturday morning and the suspects remained on the loose, police said. The shooting happened at around 2:30 a.m. on the 900 block of B Street. Hayward police said the shooting followed an argument. The three shooting victims were listed in stable condition. The two suspects were both male but their description was unknown. There was no description for the suspect vehicle. Police closed B St. from Mission Blvd. to Main St. during the investigation.  
HAYWARD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Petaluma Man Arrested For Attempted Murder After Neighbor Injured In Shooting

PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday in the wake of a shooting that took place earlier that evening, police said. Scott Walter Price, 64, of Petaluma, was arrested at his home and booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder Friday, according to police. The case began when police got a report of a gunshot victim at the 100 block of Alta Drive just after 6 p.m. Friday. The caller heard the victim calling for help and found him in a neighbor’s yard with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers rushed to the scene and worked with the Petaluma fire department to get the victim to the Petaluma Valley Hospital. He was later transferred to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for further treatment. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Members of the police department’s crisis response unit arrested the suspect at his home. The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Daniel Boyd at (707) 778-4334 or dboyd@cityofpetaluma.org © Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed
PETALUMA, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Police Arrest Gang Member at Mission vs. Balboa Football Game; Guns Found Stashed in Bathroom

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed the arrest of an armed gang member and an accomplice who allegedly tried to hide guns in the Kezar Stadium bathroom during a Thursday high school football game. SFPD Public Information Officer Raj Vaswani posted about the arrests on Twitter Friday afternoon shortly after 1 p.m. He said that the suspects — an 18-year-old male and a 35-year-old female, both San Francisco residents — were taken into custody with the firearms at the stadium where Mission High and Balboa High were playing a football game. Great arrest by #SFPD @SFPDPark ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

‘Everybody In This City Should Be Hurt;’ Emotional Oakland Police Chief Reveals Teen Girl Died In Road Rage Shooting

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An emotional Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong went again before cameras Thursday to condemn the latest shooting which left a teenage girl dead, imploring members of the community to work together with police to help stop the scourge of gun violence. At a press conference at Oakland police headquarters, Armstrong provided additional details of the shooting late Wednesday night along the 5000 block of Bancroft Ave. in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood, saying it appeared to be the result of road rage. Officers were called to Highland Hospital at around 11:30 p.m. where a 15-year-old girl had been taken...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Union City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Union City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Napa County DA: Sheriff’s Deputy Won’t Be Charged In Deadly Shooting Of Juan Adrian Garcia

NAPA (CBS SF) – The Napa County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that a sheriff’s deputy will not face charges in the deadly shooting of Juan Adrian Garcia. On the night of October 5, 2020, Sgt. Dave Ackman of the Napa County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot Garcia during a traffic stop near Kaiser Road and Highway 221. “The use of deadly force by Sergeant Ackman was a reasonable and lawful response under the totality of the circumstances,” District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement. “Therefore, the actions were legally justified and criminal charges against him are neither warranted nor supported by...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Police Say Missing At-Risk Boy Found Safe

OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland on Friday morning confirmed an 11-year-old boy who was missing and considered at risk has been found safe. Amirh Hewitt was last seen around 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Campbell Street in West Oakland. At around 8:30 a.m. Friday, Oakland police confirmed the boy has been located and was safe. Thank you to our community and media partners, Amirh Hewitt is no longer a #Missing person. He has been safely located. #OPDCARES #SAFEOAKLAND pic.twitter.com/vL8mOqesOC — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) October 8, 2021 Authorities thanked the public and the media for their assistance in the search.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspected Gunman In Attempted Fremont Catalytic Converter Theft Arrested

FREMONT (CBS SF) – A man suspected of opening fire on eyewitnesses while attempting to steal a catalytic converter in a Fremont neighborhood has been arrested, police said. On the morning of September 3, police said the gunman and another suspect tried to steal the device from a work truck near Havasu Street and Choctaw Drive in the city’s Warm Springs neighborhood. Police said a victim armed himself with a crowbar and struck one of the suspects during the attempted theft. The suspects began to leave the scene in a vehicle, but the suspected gunman fired multiple rounds at the victim and...
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Napa Police Officer Shoots Man Pointing Gun At His Father

NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa police officer shot a 26-year-old man Wednesday after he pointed a gun at his father, according to the department. At around 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, Napa Police responded to reports of a family dispute where a man was pointing a gun at his father outside of the house, with one of those reports coming from the father. Officers say they heard shots being fired as they drove up and when they arrived, they saw a man with a firearm “acting in an imminent threatening manner.” An officer shot the man and then performed first aid on him...
NAPA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Cbs Sf
CBS San Francisco

VIDEO: Campbell Police Search For Burglary Suspects, One Dressed as Spider-Man

CAMPBELL (CBS SF) — Police in Campbell on Thursday were searching for a pair of burglary suspects who were caught in the act on video, including one apparently wearing a Spider-Man costume during the alleged crime. The Campbell Police Department posted on it’s social media accounts about the burglary that happened early Wednesday morning on White Oaks Road near Camden Avenue. “Not your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man & sidekick,” the post read. The video shows two suspect, one apparently dressed as the beloved Marvel Comics webslinger. The clip shows the suspect in the Spider-Man costume “pulling a trash can suspected to be full of stolen property.” Not your friendly neighborhood spider-man🕷️ & sidekick. These two are suspected of burglary & stealing various tools. In the video, spider-man is pulling a trash can suspected to be full of stolen property. If you have any info on these suspects, please call (408) 866-2101. pic.twitter.com/uPS7uCxfAn — Campbell Police (@CampbellPolice) October 7, 2021 Campbell police went the extra mile with the video post, using the theme music to the classic late 1960s Spider-Man cartoon. The two individual are suspected of stealing various tools during the burglary. Campbell police ask that anyone with info on the suspects call 408-866-2101.
CAMPBELL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Police: Man Claiming To Be Officer Accosted Teen Girl, Demanded Hug

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Police in Berkeley are searching for a man who allegedly claimed to be an officer while accosting a teenage girl in the city’s north side late last month. According to officers, the teen was walking along the 1300 block of Gilman Street around 6:20 p.m. on September 29 when the man approached her. Police said he told her that he was a police officer and that he had a gun. The suspect then “demanded a hug” from the teen, police said in a statement. She refused and then kept walking. Police said the suspect then told her again he...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Fairfield Police Arrest 2 Suspects in Raid on House Selling Illegal Guns

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Police in Fairfield on Thursday announced the arrest of two suspects on multiple felony charges after being tipped off that firearms were being illegally sold at a home. According to a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, the Fairfield Police Department’s Special Operations Team recently received information regarding the alleged sales of illegal firearms at a home on the 200 block of Santa Cruz Drive. Detectives investigated the complaint for several weeks, eventually obtaining a search warrant for the residence. On Thursday, the department’s SWAT team served the warrant and detained several subjects who were inside of the house. After the scene was secured, detectives searched the residence and found six illegally possessed firearms as well as miscellaneous gun parts, two “jigs” (molds used to assist with making handguns), ammunition and methamphetamine. Two suspects — 40-year-old Eric Brown and 49-year-old Sandor Sklar — were booked into the Solano County Jail on numerous felony charges. The Fairfield Police Department’s Code Enforcement Unit is working in conjunction with the investigative unit and the owner of the property and has an active open case to prevent this type of activity from returning to the neighborhood.
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Police Investigate Shooting Near McClymonds High, At Least 1 Injured

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Authorities in Oakland confirmed that they are investigating a shooting that happened near McClymonds High School late Wednesday morning that left at least one person injured. According to the Oakland Police Department, the shooting happened at around 11:45 a.m. on the 2600 block of Myrtle Street, which is near the front entrance of the school. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. There were reports that the injury was the result of a shooting between two vehicles. Police said there were no further details as of early Wednesday afternoon. There was no word on the condition of the shooting victim. No students, teachers or staff at McClymonds were involved, police said. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.
OAKLAND, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

San Mateo Police: Wanted Felon Arrested For Stalking, Threatening 2 People

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – A man wanted for multiple felonies has been arrested after police said he stalked and threatened two people in San Mateo last month. Shortly after 3 p.m. on September 26 police said a Lexus and Mercedes were spotted driving erratically in the parking lot of police headquarters. The two people inside the Lexus went inside the station for assistance, while the Mercedes left the scene. An investigation determined the suspect, who was driving the Mercedes, pointed a gun at the victims and chased them to the station. Police said they received a call an hour later from one...
SAN MATEO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Civic Center BART Station Reopens After Police Investigation into Fight on Train

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — BART’s Civic Center station in San Francisco has reopened Friday morning following a police investigation that prompted the closure of the station for several hours, an agency spokeswoman said. Trains were stopping again at the station in both directions as of 7 a.m., two hours after morning service began Friday. The agency initially announced the closure at around 12:22 a.m. Civic Center station is closed and trains will not stop at Civic Center due to police activity. — SFBARTalert (@SFBARTalert) October 8, 2021 During the station closure, mutual aid was available on Muni bus #14 between Powell and 16th St Mission and all buses that run along Market Street between Civic Center Station and Embarcadero Station. BART spokeswoman Anna Duckworth said investigators had been collecting evidence related to an altercation on a train that ended up with a man being cut on the arm. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, according to BART officials.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman Repeatedly Run Over In Millbrae Parking Lot Dies; Suspect Facing Murder Charge

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A man accused of running over a woman in a Millbrae parking lot last month is now facing a murder charge after the victim died, deputies said. According to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the victim succumbed to her injuries Wednesday morning. Deputies said an attempted murder charge against the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Garrett Young, will be escalated to murder. Around 12:20 a.m. on September 20, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a business check found the woman lying face down in the lot of the Starbucks on the 500 block of Broadway. Deputies said the...
MILLBRAE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Berkeley Big Rig Crash Blocks Lanes On Interstate 80

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — An overturned semi-truck was blocking lanes of traffic on Interstate Highway 80 in Berkeley Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened at around 8:25 a.m. on eastbound I-80 at the Berkeley Curve and it involved injuries. The right two lanes were blocked because of the crash and motorists were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes. There was no estimated time of opening. Additional information about the circumstances of the crash was not immediately available.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Antioch’s Beloved ABC Rendezvous Bar Destroyed By Suspicious Early Morning Fire

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A predawn fire Thursday roared through Antioch’s ABC Rendezvous Bar, destroying the popular gathering spot and threatening other neighboring businesses. Contra Costa Fire said it dispatched crews after receiving call of a fire in a commercial building on Walter Way at approximately 4:48 a.m. Arriving crews encountered flames and smoke billowing out of the front of the building that housed the bar and other businesses. The intensity of the flames forced firefighters to attack the blaze from outside the structure. A second alarm was quickly called in at 5:12 a.m. By 7:25 a.m., the fire was under control and crews were extinguishing hot spots amid the smoldering debris. The flames were mostly contained to the bar, but spread to the roof and damaged an adjacent tenant in the building, while other tenants — various auto-related businesses — reported smoke and water damage, fire district spokesman Steve Hill said. There were no injuries reported. Hill said the cause of the fire was under investigation and noted it was being characterized as suspicious.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Fire Units at Scene of Structure Fire on Bancroft Avenue

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Firefighters in Oakland are at the scene of an exterior fire that had spread to an apartment building on Bancroft Avenue Thursday afternoon. The Oakland Firefighters Twitter account posted about the fire burning on the 5600 block of Bancroft Avenue near the Fairfax neighborhood at around 3:48 p.m. Firefighters said the exterior fire had spread to the two-story apartment building. 5600 block Bancroft- Outside fire with extension to a 2-story apartment building. #oakland #oaklandfire pic.twitter.com/pJoJHpEpIO — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 7, 2021 While there has yet to be an update on what happened with the fire, a subsequent tweet noted that firefighter got water on the blaze in under a minute. 5600 block Bancroft Ave.Water on the fire in less than 50 seconds💦🔥“WE SERVE TO SAVE”Great job Engine 18! #youroaklandfirefighters #oaklandsbravest #workingfire#oaklandfire#oakland pic.twitter.com/8rkjbiuyxs — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) October 8, 2021 So far, there was no word on any injuries or what caused the fire.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Driver Dies After Collision With Bus Outside Winery Near Guerneville

SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The driver of a pick-up truck died late Thursday morning when he was ejected from his vehicle after colliding with a Sonoma County Transit bus near a winery in Guerneville, according to authorities. Late Thursday morning shortly before noon, CHP officers in Santa Rosa responded to a possibly fatal crash on River Road — west of Odd Fellows Park Road and near Korbel Champagne Cellars — involving a truck and a bus. Arriving emergency personnel confirmed one male subject was deceased at the scene. Initially, the accident was reported by authorities as person who died after being...
GUERNEVILLE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect Arrested In Fatal Attack In San Francisco’s Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A San Francisco man was arrested in the unprovoked, fatal assault of a 34-year-old man in city’s Mission District, police said Tuesday. The incident happened on September 28 in the area of Treat Ave. and Kamille Ct., just north of Cesar Chavez Blvd. San Francisco police said the medical examiner’s office contacted homicide investigators on October 1 to advise that a man who died at that location was likely the victim of an unreported assault. Investigators found witnesses who said the victim was with a group of people that evening and was approached by a person who...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
40K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy