Sen. Cruz on Biden Judicial Nominee Rachael Rollins: ‘Anyone Who Reads This Document Knows Exactly What Kind of Radical This Prosecutor is’

Calls out his Democrat colleagues for continually voting for Biden judicial nominees who support defunding the police and refuse to prosecute crimes. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today participated in a committee markup on President Biden’s nominee to be U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins. Sen. Cruz pointed to her policy while serving as District Attorney for Suffolk County, where she declined to prosecute certain dangerous crimes and pushed for ‘reallocating’ police funding. He then urged his Democrat colleagues to consider the safety and security of their constituents and vote against this radical nominee. Read excerpts of his remarks in committee below.