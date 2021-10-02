CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Sen. Cruz on Biden Judicial Nominee Rachael Rollins: ‘Anyone Who Reads This Document Knows Exactly What Kind of Radical This Prosecutor is’

thekatynews.com
 9 days ago

Calls out his Democrat colleagues for continually voting for Biden judicial nominees who support defunding the police and refuse to prosecute crimes. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today participated in a committee markup on President Biden’s nominee to be U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts, Rachael Rollins. Sen. Cruz pointed to her policy while serving as District Attorney for Suffolk County, where she declined to prosecute certain dangerous crimes and pushed for ‘reallocating’ police funding. He then urged his Democrat colleagues to consider the safety and security of their constituents and vote against this radical nominee. Read excerpts of his remarks in committee below.

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz on the Senate Floor: ‘Why are We Bankrupting our Kids and Grandkids?’

Slams Democrats’ political theater over raising the debt ceiling to push socialist spending. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today delivered remarks on the Senate floor calling out Democrats for using their self-made debt ceiling crisis as a political pawn to avoid taking accountability for more reckless, out of control spending that will bankrupt the next generation. Read excerpts of his remarks below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WSBS

Berkshire DA Andrea Harrington Is Among 66 DA’s Backing Rachael Rollins

66 elected prosecutors around the country are backing Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts by issuing a joint statement supporting her. Those prosecutors include Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington. President Biden nominated Rollins to serve as U.S....
POLITICS
davisvanguard.org

Prosecutors Back DA Rollins’ Nomination for US Attorney

A bipartisan group of 66 elected prosecutors issued a joint statement in support of Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins’ nomination to be the next United States Attorney for the District of Massachusetts. The group emphasized Rollins’ strong record of implementing criminal justice reforms that have fortified community trust and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
nbcboston.com

US Attorney Nominee Rachael Rollins Defends Her Record

President Joe Biden’s pick for U.S. attorney for Massachusetts is fighting back against Republican claims that she’s not tough enough on criminals. Rachael Rollins is currently the top prosecutor for the city of Boston and several suburbs. She said on GBH News on Monday that her progressive approach to crime is working.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Minnesota State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
State
Hawaii State
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement on Continuing Resolution

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement on the Continuing Resolution to fund the government through December 3:. “Despite controlling the Senate, the House, and the White House, Democrats in Washington, D.C. have refused to govern responsibly and instead focused on radically transforming our country and destroying our economy with crushing tax hikes and spending sprees.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz: If Conservatorships Can Deprive Someone Like Britney Spears of her Liberties, ‘Then What Chance Does the Average American Have?’

Delivers opening remarks in Judiciary hearing on toxic conservatorships. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, today delivered opening remarks in a bipartisan hearing entitled “Toxic Conservatorships: The Need for Reform.” Sen. Cruz discussed how Britney Spears’ ongoing conservatorship highlights the need for states to ensure their conservatorship process protects the fundamental rights of their citizens. Read his opening remarks below.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
rnbcincy.com

‘Unusual Pushback’: Republicans Really Don’t Want Rachael Rollins To Be First Black Woman US Attorney In Massachusetts

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. The resistance to Massachusetts getting its first Black woman U.S. attorney has been so overt that the Boston Globe described it as “unusual pushback” as Republicans try to paint President Joe Biden‘s nominee as being “pro-crime” based on a flawed, partisan premise.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Property Crime#Defund The Police#Democratic Party#Democrats#The Department Of Justice#The Civil Rights Division
MassLive.com

Senate Judiciary Committee in contentious deadlock over Rachael Rollins’ nomination for US attorney

Rachael Rollins’ nomination to serve as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts led to a contentious party-line deadlock in the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday, with Democrats blasting Republican attempts to paint the Suffolk County District Attorney as a “radical.”. Rollins, nominated by President Joe Biden, saw strong support from Democrats —...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
Boston Globe

Supporters and opponents of Rachael Rollins nomination for US attorney are in a last-minute lobbying blitz ahead of key Thursday vote

WASHINGTON — Confirmation of a US attorney nominee normally is automatic and uneventful, but the choice of Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins for the top federal law enforcement job in Massachusetts has sparked criticism from a Republican senator that has forced her Democratic backers to scramble for support ahead of a key Thursday vote.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, MA
thekatynews.com

Sens. Cruz, Cornyn Urge President Biden to Grant Gov. Abbott’s Federal Emergency Declaration for Border Communities as Crisis Worsens

‘We strongly support the Governor’s request and urge you to provide any and all emergency measures afforded by the approval of an emergency declaration’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and John Cornyn (R-Texas), members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today sent a letter to President Biden supporting Governor Abbott’s request for a federal emergency declaration as a result of the crisis on the southern border. Last week, Governor Abbott requested federal assistance to help state authorities deal with the influx of illegal immigrants at the Del Rio International Bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
goldrushcam.com

U.S. Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla Applaud President Biden’s Latest California Judicial Nominees, Judges Linda Lopez and Jinsook Ohta

October 4, 2021 - Washington - Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) last week released the following statement on President Biden’s nominees to fill two California vacancies. on the federal courts:. “President Biden has nominated two more outstanding Californians to be federal judges – Judges Linda Lopez and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy