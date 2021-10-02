CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgetown County, SC

Authorities revealed the results of the June SUV and Georgetown County bus crash investigation, speeding and DUI were the reason for the crash

By Cindy Carey
The Charleston Press
The Charleston Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSZvD_0cFChoFL00

Three months later, the authorities revealed the result of the investigation regarding the crash between the SUV and Georgetown County bus that took place last June.

According to the results, the driver of the SUV was driving under influence and he was speeding at the time of the incident.

According to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report, the SUV was heading northbound on Browns Ferry Road when the driver crossed the center line.

The transit bus, which was in the southbound lane, “took evasive action and crossed the center line” when it hit the SUV, according to documents.

They added that the driver of the SUV was driving with 70 mph in a 45-mph area and he was under the inference at the time of the crash.

As we already reported, three people died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

One of them was a passenger in the bus, while the other two people who died in the crash were the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the SUV. They were the only occupants in the SUV.

The crash in June was the second serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus on the same Georgetown County roadway in two years.

A crash in March 2019 sent 22 passengers to area hospitals.

The driver of a vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, emergency officials said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

Sunday early morning shooting near a nightclub in Marlboro County results with 2 killed and 3 injured, report

Marlboro County, South Carolina – Two people are killed and three injured in Sunday’s early morning shooting near a nightclub in Marlboro County, police say. According to them, the shooting took place around 2 a.m. on Sunday near the South Carolina/North Carolina border in the parking lot across the street from Club Amnesia in the McColl community.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgetown County, SC
Accidents
Georgetown County, SC
Traffic
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Crime & Safety
The Charleston Press

South Carolina teenager arrested after failing to stop for blue light fleeing the police, throwing weapons from window

The 18-year-old Juan Carlos Velazquez was arrested by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a chase after he refused to stop for blue lights and throwing weapons from the window. According to police, the teenager now faces multiple charges including failure to stop for blue lights, a weapons violation,...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Transit Bus#Suv#Browns#Traffic Accident
The Charleston Press

Friday night fire in a Charleston home almost fatal for one person who was struck inside, the firefighters saved his life as soon as they arrived at the scene

Friday night fire in Charleston home in Mount Pleasant Street could have ended up fatally for one person had it not been for the quick response from first responders. According to the incident report by Charleston Fire Rescue, the fire department received an emergency call in regards to a burning single-story building at the inside around 7:30 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Charleston Press

The man who was found bleeding in a vehicle on Tuesday night in North Charleston has died, authorities are investigating the suspicious death

North Charleston, SC – The man who was found bleeding in a vehicle in North Charleston Tuesday night has died, police say. According to the report, authorities were dispatched at the scene to the Pinecrest Apartments around 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday night following a 911 call in regards to a man bleeding in car.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Charleston Press

The Charleston Press

Charleston, SC
19K+
Followers
939
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly printed newspaper and daily online magazine known as The Charleston Press is your #1 micro local news source for the people of Charleston, SC.

 https://thecharlestonpress.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy