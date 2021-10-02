Authorities revealed the results of the June SUV and Georgetown County bus crash investigation, speeding and DUI were the reason for the crash

Three months later, the authorities revealed the result of the investigation regarding the crash between the SUV and Georgetown County bus that took place last June.

According to the results, the driver of the SUV was driving under influence and he was speeding at the time of the incident.

According to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report, the SUV was heading northbound on Browns Ferry Road when the driver crossed the center line.

The transit bus, which was in the southbound lane, “took evasive action and crossed the center line” when it hit the SUV, according to documents.

They added that the driver of the SUV was driving with 70 mph in a 45-mph area and he was under the inference at the time of the crash.

As we already reported, three people died as a result of the injuries sustained in the crash.

One of them was a passenger in the bus, while the other two people who died in the crash were the driver of the SUV and a passenger in the SUV. They were the only occupants in the SUV.

The crash in June was the second serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus on the same Georgetown County roadway in two years.

A crash in March 2019 sent 22 passengers to area hospitals.

The driver of a vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, emergency officials said at the time.